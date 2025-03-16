ESPN NFL Draft expert predicts three first-round options for Chicago Bears after offseason moves
The Chicago Bears' busy 2025 NFL offseason has been a refreshing experience for fans. In many ways, it's been the most exciting offseason since 2018, when the Bears traded for Khalil Mack and signed wide receiver Allen Robinson.
Perhaps the Bears' success that season has fans thinking history will repeat itself in 2025. Chicago made the playoffs in 2018 only to be double-doinked in the divisional round. But for as heartbreaking as that loss was, it was still a fantastic year.
The 2025 Chicago Bears have one thing that separates them from the 2018 team: unlimited options in the first round of the NFL Draft.
The 2018 squad selected Roquan Smith, who, by most accounts, was the best player available when then-GM Ryan Pace was on the clock. But the Bears' need at linebacker certainly assisted in that selection, too.
There isn't a glaring need like that for this year's team. In fact, the Bears have as complete of a roster as they've had in many, many years.
If there's one position that remains on GM Ryan Poles' things-to-do list, it's left tackle, but incumbent Braxton Jones is expected to get another season as the starter with 2024 third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie as his primary competition.
According to ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller, the fact that Poles and the Bears have filled so many of their needs through trades and free agency, their 2025 NFL Draft first-round options are, essentially, limitless.
Miller outlines three potential scenarios for the Bears in Round 1: select an offensive skill player like Boise State running back Asthon Jeanty or a wide receiver to replace Keenan Allen, trade back for more picks, or make an aggressive trade up the first round for Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
"After shoring up the interior of the offensive line and adding two trench players on defense in edge Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, the Bears have checked off their major roster needs," Miller wrote. "At pick No. 10, Chicago could go after Jeanty if he's on the board or might consider a receiver to replace free agent Keenan Allen.
"Even a trade down the board to acquire more draft picks shouldn't be ruled out. And how about this scenario: With three picks in the top 50, could the Bears trade up the board if a player such as Abdul Carter or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham slips?"
The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in years for Bears fans. Sure, the 2024 draft was incredible; Caleb Williams became a Bear. But there was no suspense or drama. Williams to the Bears was essentially a 'done deal' as soon as Chicago secured the first-overall pick.
That won't be the case in April. This year's mock drafts are all over the place. It's impossible to predict what position, let alone which player, Poles has his eye on.
It won't get much clearer as time goes on, either. With a little more than one month to go before the 2025 NFL Draft begins, the Chicago Bears will remain one of the wildcards in the first round. And that's exactly how Bears fans should want it.
