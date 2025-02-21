ESPN's bold Bears prediction would send shockwaves through Chicago's 2025 NFL Draft plan
The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft and free agency plan has become crystal clear this offseason. General manager Ryan Poles will target the best offensive linemen available, ensuring that second-year quarterback Caleb Williams has every opportunity to succeed.
It's why most 2025 mock drafts have the Bears targeting LSU's Will Campbell, Missouri's Armand Membou, or even Alabama's Tyler Booker with their first-round pick in April's draft.
However, there's a real possibility that Chicago could surprise its fanbase by taking an entirely different approach in the first round of the NFL Draft. Poles may prioritize strengthening the team's pass rush over improving its pass protection.
In a recent rundown of bold 2025 free agency and NFL draft projections from ESPN, the Chicago Bears buck conventional wisdom and target an edge rusher in the first round (and free agency).
"The best move for the Bears would be to take an edge rusher away from one of the Super Bowl teams," ESPN's Aaron Schatz wrote. "The Eagles' Josh Sweat dominated in the Super Bowl with 2.5 sacks and could give the Bears an all-Sweat pass rush if he's signed. The Chiefs' Charles Omenihu is also a free agent and would be an excellent addition."
There's no question that the Chicago Bears will be active in the 2025 free agency market for edge rushers, and targeting a player like Josh Sweat seems like a natural fit. However, most Bears fans would agree that while Sweat would be a good addition, securing Trey Smith (guard, Chiefs) is the top priority. There’s a strong case to be made for center Drew Dalman (Falcons) being a bigger priority than Sweat as well.
"Then, the Bears need to go after the defensive line with two or three draft picks," Schatz continued. "There will be a lot of talk about the offensive line, but quarterback Caleb Williams' sack issues (a league-high 68) can be attributed more to his own tendencies than the Bears' blockers. Instead, the Bears can go with a pass rusher in the first round, such as edge rusher Shemar Stewart or interior pass rusher Walter Nolen."
Much of what Poles decides to do with the Bears' first-round pick will hinge on who's available at No. 10 overall. If Campbell falls past the New England Patriots and is still on the board when Chicago is on the clock, any thoughts of selecting an edge rusher will be out the window. Campbell would be the choice, and there would be no second-guessing.
But if the Bears only have a high first-round grade on Campbell among this year's batch of offensive line prospects, then, sure, there's a chance an edge rusher enters the conversation. The Athletic recently mocked Marshall's Mike Green to Chicago after two offensive linemen were selected ahead of the Bears, so anything's possible.
Look, no Bears fans will complain if Chicago lands a double-digit sack prospect in the first round. But if it's at the expense of a potential 10-year starter for the offensive line, Ryan Poles better have a solid explanation prepared.
