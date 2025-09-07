ESPN NFL analyst spews embarrassing flip-flop on NFC North prediction
Monday Night Football cannot get here fast enough. No, really, let's kick off the NFL season before the so-called "experts" again flip-flop opinions.
By the time the Chicago Bears actually play the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 1 primetime showdown at Soldier Field, head coach Ben Johnson will be everything from overrated to a genius and quarterback Caleb Williams will be either a dyslexic bust or the next MVP.
We know this: the Bears have their hands full in the NFC North. They haven't won the division since 2018 or a playoff game since 2010. Last year they went 5-12 and were the North's only team to not make the postseason.
The Detroit Lions have dominated the division the last two seasons, going 27-5. Last year they swept the North, beating the Vikings to secure the NFC's No. 1 seed on the final weekend. The Green Bay Packers just traded for Micah Parsons, the Bears added Johnson and ... it's all so confusing.
Just ask ESPN analyst Peter Schrager. Talk about changing your mind, in the span of two days - 48 hours! - he went from pronouncing the Lions as a playoff team (ho-hum) to the Lions not being a playoff team (headlines!).
On Sept. 2 Schrager appeared on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show and said the Packers, Vikings and Lions will all be playoff teams again this season.
Said Schrager of Chicago: "I don't think the Bears are in that conversation just yet."
Fair enough. But ... wait. Just two days later - on Sept 4 - Schrager again went on McAfee's show and flip-flopped with the bold prediction that, on second thought, the Lions were not a playoff team.
Said Schrager, "I don't have the Detroit Lions making the playoffs."
Along with the losses of both coordinators (Johnson to the Bears and Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets), Schrager based his opinion on "the NFC North is loaded!"
We're ready for more football and less flip-flopping.