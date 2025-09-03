Bears' legend Dan Hampton rips Caleb Williams for being 'disrespectful'
New Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson admits to throwing the "kitchen sink" at Caleb Williams this season. That's nothing compared to the variety of personal, shallow attacks on the highly scrutinized quarterback.
Whlle Williams prepares for Monday night's season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, his critics are picking him apart. Not for his substance, mind you. But rather his unique style.
The latest attack comes from Bears' legendary defensive lineman Dan Hampton, who on his recent Hamp & O'B podcast took issue with Williams' sideline demeanor - and fashion - during Chicago's preseason. On the broadcast with former Bears' teammate Ed O'Bradovich, Hampton unfavorably compared Williams to Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
Hampton, who helped the Bears win Super Bowl XX and was indicuted into the Hall of Fame in 2002,is apparently upset that Williams took off his uniform during the second half of preseason games against the Bills and Chiefs.
“If you take a look at our quarterback, if you take a look at our guys … They’re in t-shirts and sunglasses,” O’Bradovich said. “To me, that is disrespectful to your teammates and the many, many great Chicago Bear fans. Who the hell do you guys think you are? How dare you? You’ve got the MVP of the league (Allen), kept his uniform on out of respect for his teammates.”
Added Hampton, “You hit it, it’s disrespectful. It is a football team, 53 men for a single purpose — and certain players aren’t given options to wear different types of, you know, attire. I didn’t like it. And I think in the future, we won’t see that. But you are dead on.”
Williams, of course, has long been criticized for painting his fingernails and this preseason ESPN analyst Sam Acho went so far as to rip him wearing "saggy socks."
The quarterback has enough pressure from Johnson to play well. But apparently he's also under many watchful eyes that demand he looks good.