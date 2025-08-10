Former Pro Bowl lineman sounds alarm on Bears QB Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been pelted with criticism from all corners of NFL media. Whether it's a former QB like Dan Orlovsky or a career talking head like Colin Cowherd (and substitute hosts), Williams has been an easy source for viral soundbites.
But a new source of criticism has emerged, and it's one that feels more sincere.
Former Pro Bowl lineman Terron Armstead was in Chicago to watch the Bears' joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, and he came away from the session with concerns about Williams.
While Armstead did note that Williams flashed the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, he also sounded the alarm about Williams' pre-snap IQ.
"Caleb's process playing that quarterback position has to improve, and pretty fast, in my opinion," Armstead said. "On a consistent basis, Caleb was not able to recognize where he was in danger. He wasn't feeling pressure, he wasn't feeling blitzes. He wasn't seeing blitzes pre-snap.
"Anthony Weaver, the Dolphins defensive coordinator, was able send guys from all different spots on the field and a lot of those got home. A lot of those would've been sacks."
Armstead wasn't crushing Caleb Williams like some of the other critics, who, again, seem motivated by things other than legitimate football analysis. He even offered a reason why Williams could be off to a slow start.
"I know Ben Johnson has purposely put a lot on his plate right now, for him to try to overload him with information, and hopefully that will speed up his process," Armstead said. "But for the Bears to be successful this year and moving forward, his process has to get faster."
Unfortunately, we won't see Caleb Williams in the Bears' preseason opener against the Dolphins on Sunday. Instead, he'll make his 2025 debut in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
Let's hope the concerns Armstead noted from his practice observations don't show up between the white lines. If they do? Buckle up, Bears fans. It's going to be a rough ride.