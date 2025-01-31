Grading the Chicago Bears coaching staff Ben Johnson has assembled so far
The Chicago Bears made the biggest head coaching hire of the 2025 offseason with former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was universally considered the top coaching candidate in the league over the last two years.
Still, Johnson's status as a first-time head coach increases the pressure of making sure he has the right support system around him. Most importantly, he needs a coaching staff that blends experience and innovation to ensure Johnson's transition from offensive coordinator to head coach and play caller is smooth and successful.
So far, so good.
As of the time of writing, Johnson has hired the following coaches to join him in Chicago:
Bears Offensive Coaches:
- Assistant Head Coach/WR Coach: Antwaan Randle El
- Offensive Coordinator: Declan Doyle
- Passing Game Coordinator: Press Taylor
- Run Game Coordinator: VACANT
- Quarterbacks Coach: J.T. Barrett
- Tight Ends Coach: VACANT
- Offensive Line Coach: VACANT
Bears Defensive Coaches
- Defensive Coordinator: Dennis Allen
- Defensive Line Coach: Bill Johnson
- Linebackers Coach: Vacant
- Defensive Backs/Defensive Passing Game Coordinator: Al Harris
Richard Hightower was retained as special teams coordinator as well.
Overall, the Bears' coaching staff is impressive and accomplishes several goals.
Allen is a former head coach (for two orgnizations) and a respected defensive mind who has a wealth of experience in multiple roles that span over 20 years in the NFL.
On the opposite end of the spectrum is Doyle, who's never served as an offensive coordinator and at just 28 years old, represents an aggressive hire based more on upside and projection than an established resume.
Doyle's hire carries less risk thanks to the addition of Randle El, who worked alongside Johnson in Detroit and brings an infectious passion for the game. He displayed that same energy during his playing days with the Pittsburgh Steelers and then-Washington Redskins. Now, as Johnson’s assistant head coach, Randle El will play a key role in shaping the culture at Halas Hall.
Harris will be a key culture-setter as well. The former All-Pro cornerback began his coaching journey in 2012, with stops at the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys before joining Johnson in Chicago as the defensive backs coach and pass-game coordinator. His blend of on-field experience and strong leadership skills will elevate an already talented Bears secondary. He’s already working with Tyrique Stevenson to design an offseason training program aimed at unlocking his Pro Bowl potential.
I'm a big fan of J.T. Barrett as Caleb Williams' quarterbacks coach, too. Barrett was a superstar collegiate quarterback for Ohio State and quickly proved himself with the Lions as an offensive assistant and the assistant quaterbacks coach over the last two years. Now, he'll be charged with elevating Williams to the next level.
As for the Bears' new defensive line coach, Bill Johnson? Check out this video and you'll understand why Chicago's defensive front is in good hands:
New passing game coordinator Press Taylor comes with mixed reviews. Opinions vary on his track record (take a stroll through Jaguars Twitter to get my point.) But there's no denying he has an innovative mind for play design, including this legendary Super Bowl call:
Grading the Chicago Bears' coaching staff
While there are still a few positions left for Ben Johnson to fill, he's already on his way to having the kind of coaching staff he needs to be successful in 2025 and beyond.
Dennis Allen and Declan Doyle will be intriguing to watch — Allen will bring a more aggressive edge to the Bears' defense, while Doyle remains a bit of a wild card. Antwaan Randle El will inject the energy and passion that Chicago’s sideline has been lacking, and the position coaches offer a strong mix of proven success and untapped potential.
And don't forget about Richard Hightower, a rare holdover from Matt Eberflus' coaching staff, who can provide Johnson with intel about the players and their work ethic.
Overall, the Chicago Bears coaching staff deserves a big grade, mainly because of Ben Johnson. The assistant coaches he's hired have maintained the positive momentum.
Chicago Bears Coaching Staff Grade: B+
