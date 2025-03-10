How Bears adding center Drew Dalman impacts Chicago's 2025 depth chart
So far, the Chicago Bears' 2025 offseason is going just about as well as any Bears fan could have dreamed. They missed out on a fun reunion opportunity with Khalil Mack, but the offensive line has been completely revamped on the interior with major upgrades at all three positions, most recently at Center with Drew Dalman.
What does this mean for Chicago’s depth chart? It means players are finally in roles that fit their strengths. In 2024, the Bears had to start Ryan Bates, Matt Pryor, and others on the offensive line against tough defenses. While these players bring value, they aren’t the ideal long-term solutions for protecting the quarterback.
With the addition of Drew Dalman, along with the trades for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, offensive linemen who should be backups are now in backup roles. Ricky Stromberg, acquired from the Washington Commanders off the waiver wire, can now sit behind and learn from Dalman. Bates now projects as a backup guard and will only be in play in case of an injury.
Bears' starting five looks impressive on paper
As for the starters, here's what Chicago's offensive line projects to be in 2025: LT Braxton Jones, LG Joe Thuney, C Drew Dalman, RG Jonah Jackson, and RT Darnell Wright. That is a massive upgrade over any starting five that Chicago has fielded at any point over the last five years.
Caleb Williams has to be all smiles today, though the pressure is now on for him to deliver on generational expectations in 2025.
With a pass protection unit as highly regarded as this one, there will be no excuses for Williams if he ends up the most-sacked quarterback in the league again next season.
