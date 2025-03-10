Bears QB Caleb Williams is the biggest winner of the 2025 NFL offseason so far
Chicago Bears quarterback and 2024 first-overall pick Caleb Williams was sacked more times than any other quarterback in the NFL last year.
68 times.
That's 68 reasons why GM Ryan Poles has been so aggressive in upgrading the offensive line this offseason. After the Bears took swift action to agree to terms with the top free-agent center in 2025, Atlanta's Drew Dalman, Williams is easily the biggest winner of the offseason so far.
Dalman joins an already revamped interior offensive line highlighted by All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, whom Poles acquired by trading a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Poles also added former Pro-Bowl guard Jonah Jackson via trade with the Los Angeles Rams, which was no doubt a move influenced by coach Ben Johnson. The Bears paid a sixth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft to acquire Jackson, who's one season removed from being one of the big-ticket free agents of 2024.
And let's not forget Ben Johnson. Yeah, the guy who's been dubbed the NFL's best play-caller and the most sought-after head coaching candidate in years. He's now the voice in Williams' headset.
Caleb Williams suffered through a rough rookie season. He was battered and bruised, both on the field behind a terrible offensive line and off the field due to incompetent coaching.
But what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right?
Williams is now reaching the light at the end of that very dark rookie season tunnel. He'll stand confidently behind an offensive line that features four upper-level starters (it remains to be seen what Chicago does at left tackle with Braxton Jones). And he still has DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet to throw to.
So, yeah. Caleb Williams is a massive winner this offseason; the biggest winner. There's no quarterback whose support system has improved more than his, and combined with his generational talent, there's no telling how good the Bears can be in 2025.
