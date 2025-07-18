How Rome Odunze's gritty resolve will fuel his 2025 breakout season
Like all players who make it to the NFL, Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze knows a lot about setting high goals and grinding to achieve them.
However, unlike any player in NFL Combine history that had come before, Odunze did something surprising in March 2024. After an outstanding day in drills showcasing every bit of why he became a Top 10 pick a year ago, he refused to leave the field even when all of his combine requirements had been met.
Odunze stayed after and kept working on the three-cone drill, because he hadn't done it to his level of satisfaction. It was the principle of it, he said when asked. He explained that his goal and what he trained for was to do his very best on every drill at the combine. And he still hadn't shown what he was capable of on that drill.
It didn't matter that it had no impact on his draft projection.
It didn't matter that every other prospect had left, already celebrating with friends and family, resting, and refueling after a grueling day.
It didn't matter whether he was seen by a very surprised Stacey Dales of NFL Network just as she was getting ready to pack up. There wasn't a thought in his mind that someone would notice.
For him, it was about fulfilling his purpose and being relentless in trying to achieve his goal, or at a minimum, giving everything he had in the tank that day and getting as close as he could. (After several more attempts, Odunze ultimately had to make peace with a time he was unsatisfied with, occupying the only square of yellow on an otherwise bright green RAS scorecard.)
It was a moment that encapsulated everything about Odunze as a player and a person.
- It revealed his deep belief in the tenacious pursuit of goals, with unwavering commitment and a strong work ethic.
- It was forged by lessons from his successful father, who is a Nigerian immigrant, and while working shoulder-to-shoulder with his grandparents, mother, and siblings on their bustling dairy farm in Utah.
- It was reinforced through repeatedly taking on hard things, struggling at first, growing and gaining confidence, and ultimately conquering them even in challenging circumstances.
It's these traits, along with his immense talent and production, that put him at the highest levels on the Chicago Bears' draft board a year ago. They are why general manager Ryan Poles selected him with the ninth pick in the 2024 draft.
- It wasn't only about Odunze's crisp route running, incredible route versatility, enormous catch radius and elite contested catch ability. It was also placing high value on his purpose in wanting to be the best and willingness to get there through deep resolve and gritty, sustained effort.
- Poles also coveted his mental toughness and resilience, two attributes essential for a key player selected to help a team still in turnaround mode transform into a perennial winner.
Odunze showed these traits in abundance at the University of Washington, when he stuck with their football program through a coaching change and served as a critical member of the team that went all the way to the National Championship game.
Poles hopes Odunze can replicate that magic with the Bears, helping the team complete its turnaround by delivering winning seasons, making the playoffs, and ultimately competing for and winning a Super Bowl championship.
He's off to a solid start with 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. The yards were third-highest among players with the third-most targets on their team.
As Odunze embarks on his second season, where he will operate as WR2, he's taking time to reflect on his journey to the NFL, what he learned during the Bears' tumultuous 5-12 season, and his goals for the coming year.
In a recent interview with Ed Williams, NFL reporter for Fox Sports, Odunze called the 2024 season a foundational year. He discussed how he learned to successfully navigate the challenges that rookies encounter in making the leap to the NFL. He also acknowledged the challenge Bears players face as they work together to turn around the organization.
Odunze also opened up about his work ethic and mindset.
"With that mix of hard-working immigrants and hard-working farmers, I feel like I have a great work ethic in that sense, and a better world view than maybe someone born and raised in America or [someone who] doesn’t have that connection to outside cultures. So it’s really helped me. Of course, working on the farm was a great experience, getting to learn the labor of that and the thankless job that it is."
"It's the kind of mindset that you have to have being a football player, because you’ve got to do your job regardless of what happens on that field. And having that [Nigerian] heritage has opened my eyes to a broader sense of purpose, family, legacy and all those different types of things. So I feel like it’s been good for me."
And when Williams asked what was the hardest job he did on the farm, Odunze shared:
"The hardest thing I did on the farm was dig ditches for fence posts and water channels. Doing that in the heat of the Utah desert is wicked. So yeah, I definitely think I got heatstroke when I was out there. That was crazy."
Finally, Odunze revealed that he's working on many areas of his game — improvements that he feels are critical to unlocking even better performance in 2025.
AS AN ASIDE: In a separate interview Odunze gave in January 2024 before the National Championship Game, he shares more about the special role his grandfather has played in his life in teaching him the value of hard work. And what he's continuing to learn from how his grandfather bravely faces adversity on a daily basis. If you haven't seen the video below, I highly recommend watching it.
Odunze's mentality and willingness to do whatever it takes to succeed will serve him well under new Bears head coach Ben Johnson and his staff.
- Odunze has revealed the high standards being set and [Johnson] "he's been hard on us" which he loves. He relishes in the challenge of mastering the concepts and details of the new offense.
- His selfless, team-first attitude and willingness to do hard or less glamorous work will serve him well when executing Johnson's blocking schemes. As Johnson has shared, "no block, no rock." Odunze will have no trouble meeting that challenge.
And with Ben Johnson calling plays from an offense built around Caleb Williams' strengths, many analysts and fans alike believe Odunze will thrive as W2 and have a breakout year in 2025.
One thing is for certain. He'll give it everything he's got to help the Bears win.