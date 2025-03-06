Joey Bosa released by Chargers, should the Chicago Bears be interested?
The Los Angeles Chargers released star edge rusher Joey Bosa Wednesday night, adding another pass-rush specialist to the list of potential free-agent targets for the Chicago Bears.
Bosa, 29, has battled injuries since the 2021 season, the last in which he played a full schedule. He's appeared in just 28 games over the last three years, totaling 14 sacks during that span.
Bosa's release was primarily a salary-cap decision by the Chargers, who will save $25 million against the cap in 2025. His recent trend of injuries make the risk outweigh the reward, but for a team like the Bears who are desparate to add a complementary pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat, Bosa could be the perfect fit.
Other unrestricted free agents who are expected to garner interest from the Bears include Josh Sweat (Eagles), Bosa's teammate and former Bear, Khalil Mack, and Chase Young (Saints). Bosa fits right in with that group, which, at worst, expands the options who are available to GM Ryan Poles.
When he's at his best (and healthiest), Joey Bosa is a game-wrecker. He has four seasons with more than 10 sacks, including a career-best 12.5 sacks in 2017. Durability has been the only impediment to him becoming a perennial All-Pro defender.
In Chicago, Bosa wouldn't have to be 'the guy.' And that's a scary thought. He would see more one-on-ones than he's accustomed to, which would lead to an uptick in production, even if he doesn't log a full season.
According to Pro Football Focus, the top edge defenders in the 2025 NFL free agency market will command contracts between $18 million and $22 million per season. Joey Bosa should be no exception. But the Bears would have to be really confident that his injuries are behind him.
Bosa battled hip and back injuries in 2024. In 2023, he missed seven games with a foot injury. In 2022, a groin injury sidelined him for most of the season.
