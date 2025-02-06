Josh Jacobs throws shade at Green Bay Packers wide receivers
The Green Bay Packers came into 2024 with a ton of momentum. Quarterback Jordan Love ended his first season as the starter on a heater for the ages, sparking cries of 'Green Bay has done it again' at that position. They went on to crush the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round before narrowly falling to the eventual NFC champions, the 49ers.
One year later, and the vibes in Green Bay couldn't be more different.
The Packers ended the 2024 season on a three-game losing streak, including a loss to the Eagles in the Wild Card round that wasn't nearly as close as the scoreboard says. Quarterback Jordan Love regressed hard, throwing three picks to just one touchdown in those final three games.
Overperforming in 2023 set unrealistic expectations in 2024
The reality is that despite the media hype, the Packers are still a year away from being truly competitive. Their roster has obvious weaknesses, something running back Josh Jacobs didn’t shy away from pointing out. Listen to his full comments below.
Packers fans might not want to hear it, and even one of Jacobs' teammates called him out on X (formerly Twitter), but he’s not wrong.
What does this mean for the Bears?
Head coach Matt LaFleur is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, but he can only do so much without a proven, All-Pro caliber receiver to lead his passing attack. This is part of the reason why the Chicago Bears were able to hold Green Bay to just 42 total points in two games this year.
Bears fans, of course, are more than happy to see Green Bay struggle at this position, especially after years of torment from Davante Adams. With Chicago’s own receiving corps loaded with talent, the Bears have a legitimate chance to surpass the Packers in the passing game for the first time since the Mike Ditka era.
If there's one milestone that would prove that the Bears have truly turned things around, ending the 2025 season with Caleb Williams head-and-shoulders above Jordan Love in the quarterback rankings would be it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —