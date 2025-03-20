Bear Digest

Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Chicago Bears sticking with their offseason plan

The Chicago Bears have had one obvious mission during the 2025 NFL offseason, and this new mock draft has Ryan Poles keeping with his plan.

The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft outlook has shifted mightily after GM Ryan Poles' aggressive approach to the trade and free agency markets.

Poles traded for two new starting guards and signed the top center on the open market, leaving most draft analysts to predict the offensive line won't be the position group he targets with the 10th overall pick in Round 1.

But this is the NFL Draft, after all. And while it might make sense for Poles to use that top-10 pick on an edge rusher or offensive playmaker, the folks at The Big Lead have other ideas.

Instead, the Chicago Bears come full circle and select LSU offensive tackle, Will Campbell.

Louisiana State University offensive lineman Will Campbell
Any projection that has Campbell as the Chicago Bears' pick in the first round must be with the expectation he'll play left tackle in the NFL. Otherwise, it's a foolish pick; the Bears are locked and loaded with Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson at guard.

However, noted offensive line expert Brandon Thorn has other ideas for Campbell's outlook:

"Overall, Campbell is a prime candidate to move inside as a pro," Thorn wrote in his Campbell's scouting report. "He has the makeup, movement skills, play strength, and competitive toughness to make a smooth transition to guard or center and be an impact starter with Pro Bowl potential during his rookie contract."

As the days before the 2025 NFL Draft shrink, I find it harder to believe Will Campbell will rank high on Ryan Poles' first-round draft board. While I do think the Bears will select an offensive lineman in the first round, it won't be Campbell. Instead, Poles is more likely to target Missouri's Armand Membou, whose physical makeup suggests he'll be a fine left tackle in the pros.

The Big Lead has Membou being selected one pick after Chicago at No. 11 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

Reality will likely flip those two selections, bringing Ryan Poles' offensive line rehab project to a fantastic conclusion.

Published
Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

