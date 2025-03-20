Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Chicago Bears sticking with their offseason plan
The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft outlook has shifted mightily after GM Ryan Poles' aggressive approach to the trade and free agency markets.
Poles traded for two new starting guards and signed the top center on the open market, leaving most draft analysts to predict the offensive line won't be the position group he targets with the 10th overall pick in Round 1.
But this is the NFL Draft, after all. And while it might make sense for Poles to use that top-10 pick on an edge rusher or offensive playmaker, the folks at The Big Lead have other ideas.
Instead, the Chicago Bears come full circle and select LSU offensive tackle, Will Campbell.
Any projection that has Campbell as the Chicago Bears' pick in the first round must be with the expectation he'll play left tackle in the NFL. Otherwise, it's a foolish pick; the Bears are locked and loaded with Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson at guard.
However, noted offensive line expert Brandon Thorn has other ideas for Campbell's outlook:
"Overall, Campbell is a prime candidate to move inside as a pro," Thorn wrote in his Campbell's scouting report. "He has the makeup, movement skills, play strength, and competitive toughness to make a smooth transition to guard or center and be an impact starter with Pro Bowl potential during his rookie contract."
As the days before the 2025 NFL Draft shrink, I find it harder to believe Will Campbell will rank high on Ryan Poles' first-round draft board. While I do think the Bears will select an offensive lineman in the first round, it won't be Campbell. Instead, Poles is more likely to target Missouri's Armand Membou, whose physical makeup suggests he'll be a fine left tackle in the pros.
The Big Lead has Membou being selected one pick after Chicago at No. 11 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.
Reality will likely flip those two selections, bringing Ryan Poles' offensive line rehab project to a fantastic conclusion.
