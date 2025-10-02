Latest 2025 NFL Power Rankings ignore Bears' Week 4 comeback victory
The Chicago Bears have to be feeling pretty, pretty good right now.
It's been a while since this team felt like it had a chance to make some noise in the NFC North. And, if that noise gets loud enough, there could even be hope for a 2025 NFL playoff run.
Sure, that's putting a massive cart before a little horse. And if one thing is certain by now, it's that head coach Ben Johnson isn't satisfied with a 2-2 start, especially not after his offense looked sloppier than expected against a vulnerable Las Vegas Raiders defense in Week 4.
"When you look at it as a whole, it was just a mess, man," Johson said this week. "I’m just not proud of what we put on tape. I think it’s a reflection of myself. I always take it personally. I saw us getting better the first three weeks in a lot of ways on offense and then this was just a little bit of a step back for us."
That doesn't sound like a rookie coach on his first winning streak after securing the first road victory of his career.
And Bears fans should absolutely love it.
What Bears Nation might not love, however, is how little the Power Rankings needle moved after Chicago's 25-24 comeback win.
As in, the needle didn't move at all.
Pro Football Focus published their Week 5 Power Rankings, and the Bears were slotted at No. 19.
The same spot as Week 4.
Bears must prove more to move up in NFL Power Rankings
"Call it back-to-back wins for the Bears heading into their Week 5 bye after the 25-24 road victory against the Las Vegas Raiders," PFF's Thomas Valentine wrote. "Things are starting to click for the Bears' offense as it begins to take shape in Ben Johnson’s vision, and Caleb Williams‘ 75.0 overall PFF grade is 11th among quarterbacks in the NFL right now. He’s stepped up his play in a short amount of time, and the Bears will now use the bye to continue to grow the unit."
PFF added two data points worth noting, too. Chicago's chance of making the playoffs is at 20% through four games. Hey, it's better than zero, right?
As for their Super Bowl chance? Well, that's almost zero. It's at 1%.
Indeed, Super Bowl visions shouldn't be dancing in Bears fans' heads right now. But the 2025 playoffs are still alive as the calendar flips to October, and that's good news for a team that entered this season with so much to prove.