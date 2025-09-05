NFL's season opener gives Bears fans flashbacks to coaching incompetence
Everyone expected the Dallas Cowboys defense to suffer following their blockbuster trade that sent Micah Parsons away, but the Cowboys looked completely outmatched in the NFL season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champs scored touchdowns on all three of their first half drives and seemed to move the ball at will.
Amazingly, the Cowboys' offense stepped up to keep it a one-score game all the way through. They faltered at the end and turned it over on downs to the Eagles, but there was a chance they could get the ball back if the defense could just step up for the first time all game.
Instead, Dallas gave up a first down and the game was over. It wasn't for lack of effort from the players, however. The play call never game them a chance. In a third and short situation, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus basically invited Jalen Hurts, known for his scrambling ability, to pick up the first down on his own.
Bears fans watching this game likely had unpleasant flashbacks to last year, when Eberflus' ultra-conservative style cost them multiple games, most infamously their Week 8 contest against the Washington Commanders.
Everyone remembers the Hail Mary that ended that game, but what Bears fans remember most was the play before, when Eberflus played a prevent defense that gave up 13 yards without a fight. Without this pickup, a Hail Mary would likely not have even been possible (Washington was at their own 35-yard line).
We've seen time and time again in the modern NFL that aggressive defenses win more often than conservative ones. A blitz on a critical down can change a game, and we've already seen Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen do this multiple times in preseason games. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of a Bears team that can finally be led back to relevancy by competent coaches.