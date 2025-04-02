Ranking the 6 worst NFL Draft picks Ryan Poles has made with the Chicago Bears so far
No matter how good an NFL general manager is at roster construction, eventually, they have a big swing and a miss on their resume. Even Howie Roseman, general manager of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, made a historic blunder when he passed on Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Ryan Poles is no different. As GM of the Chicago Bears, he's been in charge of three drafts so far. Last week, we looked at his best selections, so now it's time to review his biggest misses.
Which picks were Poles' worst work? And is there a prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft who could join this list if selected by Poles?
6. Dominique Robinson
Nicknamed 'DomRob' when drafted by Poles in 2022, Robinson exploded onto the NFL scene in his very first game, where he thumped renowned left tackle Trent Williams to the tune of 2 sacks and 7 total tackles. He has yet to record a single solo sack since then and is usually a healthy scratch.
5. Zacch Pickens
Expected to be part of a solid rotation of defensive tackles when he was drafted in the third round in 2023, Pickens has underwhelmed even the most modest of expectations. With a new coaching staff in place, it's unlikely that he'll still be on the roster when the preseason cuts are made.
4. Tyler Scott
Scott came into the league with a lot of hype as a speedy receiver who could make explosive plays in the middle of the field. Instead, his rookie season featured more drops than big plays and he has yet to record a touchdown. He was phased out of the gameplan almost entirely in 2024 and, with the signing of Olamide Zaccheaus, is another prime cut candidate this summer.
3. Roschon Johnson
Like Scott, 'RoJo' brought a lot of hype to the Bears as a potential game-breaking running back. But his rookie season was inconsistent, and in 2024, despite scoring six touchdowns, he averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. His lackluster performance thus far is a big reason why the Bears are widely expected to target a running back early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
2. Trenton Gill
It's rarely a good idea to waste a draft pick on a punter, and Gill is a prime example of why. A seventh-rounder from 2022, Gill was one of the worst punters in the NFL, leading Poles to spend a fourth-rounder on the Australian punting phenom Tory Taylor. A bad pick leading to another valuable pick spent on a punter is why Gill lands at second.
1. Velus Jones Jr.
Drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the expectations of being a Deebo Samuel-type of weapon, Jones was a disaster. He muffed punts and kickoffs, dropped passes, and fumbled handoffs. The potential for greatness was there, but Jones simply could not hold onto the football, most infamously when he dropped a gorgeous touchdown throw from Tyson Bagent.
As bad as the Jones pick was, there's one prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft who would be far worse if Poles selects him, especially since it would likely be in the much more valuable first round: defensive end Shemar Stewart.
Stewart has shot up the rankings for NFL draft analysts ever since he dominated the Combine, posting a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score (RAS). That's impressive, no denying that. But football games are won by football players, and Stewart has not shown himself to be a very good player. He tallied just 4.5 sacks total across three seasons in college and has alarmingly bad technique.
Selecting Stewart as high as tenth overall would be an all-time draft blunder for Poles, and Bears fans better hope he doesn't get overly enamored by Stewart's incredible athleticism.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —