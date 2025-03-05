Ranking the Chicago Bears' 2025 free agency needs after Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson trades
After surrendering an NFL-high 68 sacks in 2024, it was easy to predict that the Chicago Bears would be active in their pursuit of offensive linemen in 2025 free agency and the NFL Draft.
What wasn't as foreseeable, however, was GM Ryan Poles' aggressive approach to the trade market.
In the span of 24 hours, Poles added Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2025 sixth-round pick, and All-Pro Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2026 fourth-round pick.
That's two plug-and-play starters who instantly transformed the Bears' offensive line for just two low-value draft picks in return.
2025 NFL free agency is up next for the Chicago Bears
Free agency is up next for the Chicago Bears. They have plenty of salary cap space left for Ryan Poles to continue his offensive line overhaul, and it's expected he'll target Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman as soon as the negotiation period opens on March 10.
But Dalman isn't the only unrestricted free agent the Bears must target to improve their roster over the next few weeks.
An updated list of their roster needs after the trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson looks something like this:
1. Center
It's Drew Dalman or bust at this point. If the Bears don't land Dalman, they could pivot to the 2025 NFL Draft to find their starting center.
2. Edge Rusher
Expect the Bears to make a strong push for Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat. Chase Young (Saints) is an option as well.
3. Defensive Tackle
Sticking with the Super Bowl champs, Milton Williams has been linked to the Bears in offseason free agency projections. He'd join Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings in forming a quality defensive tackle rotation.
4. Running Back
Should the Bears decide to use free agency to bolster the backfield, they have plenty of veteran running backs to choose from. Former Vikings and Packers stud Aaron Jones will rank high on Ben Johnson's wish list.
5. Tight End
The Chicago Bears need depth behind Cole Kmet. Veteran Mike Gesicki could be worth investigating as a receiver-like option at the position.