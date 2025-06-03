Ranking the NFC North offensive lines: Can the Chicago Bears leap to the top?
Offensive lines have been pretty easy to rank in the NFC North for the last few years. The Detroit Lions stood head and shoulders above the rest, the Chicago Bears were down in the basement, and the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers were interchangeable at spots at No. 2 and No. 3 in the division.
That figures to change in 2025. From Chicago's massive investment into the interior of their offensive line in March to the sudden retirement of Detroit's renowned center, four-time Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow, the NFC North has seen some seismic changes as far as pass protection units go.
Which team will give their quarterback the best protection? Let's rank each unit.
4. Green Bay Packers
As was the case last year, having the worst O-line in this particular division does not mean that it's a bad unit. In another division, the Packers would likely rank higher. But this offseason, the Packers were forced to move standout guard Elgton Jenkins to center, and their only addition of note is guard Aaron Banks.
They're set at both tackle positions, but it will be intriguing to see how the interior holds up. Jordan Love may find himself on his heels faster than in previous seasons.
3. Detroit Lions
It's hard to overstate how significant Detroit's O-line losses this year are. Frank Ragnow was arguably the best center in the NFL over the past few years, and Kevin Zeitler was one of the best guards. Neither one will return in 2025. Any reshuffling plan to replace these two is fraught with question marks.
Like Green Bay, the Lions are set at both tackle positions but to an even stronger degree. That's what earns them the third spot over the Packers. But the interior of their line could suddenly become a glaring weakness. That's a big problem for the not-so-mobile Jared Goff.
2. Chicago Bears
As mentioned above, Bears GM Ryan Poles deserves plenty of praise for how well he addressed the offensive line this offseason. Darnell Wright is an ascending talent with perennial Pro Bowl upside. Trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson represents massive upgrades from last year's starters. Last but not least, acquiring Drew Dalman in free agency will potentially give the Bears their best center since Olin Kreutz.
Like everyone else, they still have to prove themselves on the field. But this unit looks like it could be a fringe Top 10 O-line in 2025.
1. Minnesota Vikings
As much as the Bears improved their O-line, the Vikings somehow did an even better job. Christian Darrisaw remains one of the game's best left tackles. Signing former Colts Ryan Kelly and Will Fries to play center and right guard, respectively, were both A+ moves for GM Kwesi Odofo-Mensah. And in April, they drafted the standout left guard from Ohio State, Donovan Jackson, to fill that same role for them.
Even if the Vikings did not have elite pass catchers like Justin Jefferson or Jordan Addison, quarterback J.J. McCarthy would still be walking into one of the best situations ever for a rookie quarterback with this O-line in front of him.