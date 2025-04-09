Stunning 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Chicago Bears making surprise move
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the closer it gets, the wilder NFL mock drafts become.
The latest example of a shocking first-round projection came from Pro Football Network, which had the Bears selecting Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the 10th overall pick.
"The 10th pick may feel rich for a running back who isn’t generally considered a blue-chip talent," PFN's Reese Decker wrote. "Back in Detroit, Johnson saw General Manager Brad Holmes use the 12th overall pick to select Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, who became a foundational piece of Johnson’s high-powered offense.
"Now in Chicago, Johnson could look to recreate that same formula. Pairing Henderson with veteran D’Andre Swift could give the Bears a familiar one-two punch reminiscent of the “Sonic and Knuckles” backfield he helped build in Detroit—this time with Henderson sliding into the Gibbs role."
Momentum for Chicago Bears selecting RB in 1st round continues to grow
The Bears are one of a handful of teams expected to be in the market for a first-round running back, but most of the speculation has surrounded Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.
Henderson, meanwhile, has generally been viewed as a second-round prospect who, sure, has explosive Aaron Jones-like traits but doesn't profile as a first-round guy.
The comparisons to Jahmyr Gibbs seem a bit unfair at this point, and, naturally, any connection to Ben Johnson and the Bears will conjure those comps. But Henderson doesn't have the hip flexibility and natural feel for angles that Gibbs has.
It's not a knock on Henderson; Gibbs is just that special.
Still, Henderson would make a fantastic target in the second round, and I have a hunch he'll be on the board when the Chicago Bears pick at No. 39. If they miss out on Jeanty and feel like Hampton isn't worthy of the 10th pick, the Bears could circle back to Henderson in Round 2.
That said, Henderson wouldn't join the Bears to be their 'Sonic.' Instead, Henderson would profile as a three-down back who supplants Swift, not complements him.
Remember: Swift left a lot of yards on the field in 2024. If there's one thing that he doesn't do well, it's run through contact. Chicago doesn't have a 'Knuckles' on the roster, which makes Henderson's projection closer to the aforementioned Aaron Jones, a guy who can lead the rushing attack and be the focal point of the backfield, rather than the speed option in a 1-2 punch.
Bears fans would be thrilled with TreVeyon Henderson. Just not in the first round.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —