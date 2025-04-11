The cost for the Chicago Bears to re-sign Kyler Gordon just went way up
The Houston Texans have been busy this offseason, making moves to keep the core of their secondary intact. In March, they extended standout cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Now they've given Jalen Pitre a 3-year extension worth about $39 million, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
That's the new standard for nickelbacks seeking new contracts, and you can be sure that Kyler Gordon will expect to be paid even more.
Ryan Poles must continue to reward consistent contributors
Selected 39th overall in the 2022 NFL draft, Gordon was Poles' first draft selection as GM of the Chicago Bears and has arguably been his best. After a rough start to his career, a switch flipped midway through his rookie season that made Gordon one of the best nickelbacks in the league, if not the very best. He's hauled in five interceptions, forced two fumbles, and finished 2024 with an impressive 76.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Poles has rewarded reliable leaders before. Cole Kmet earned a 4-year, $50 million deal in 2023, and Jaylon Johnson secured a 4-year, $76 million contract last offseason. Gordon probably feels like he's next in line, and he's right to believe that.
However, that will probably have to wait as Ryan Poles typically doesn't do extensions this close to the NFL draft. If they're going to get a deal done before the 2025 season starts, look for that to happen in May or June, and expect it to be no less than what Pitre got.
