These Bears rookies have huge opportunity in season opener
Football is the very definition of a 'next man up' sport. With 53 players on every active roster, each player is just one snap away from getting serious playtime in the regular season. For two Chicago Bears rookies, they're in line to get exactly this kind of opportunity in the season opener on Monday Night Football, one because a lingering injury is now a real problem and the other by dominating in training camp and the preseason.
Ruben Hyppolite II was arguably the most surprising pick of the 2025 NFL draft. He had not been invited to any of the NFL pre-draft events like the Combine in Indianapolis or the Reese's Senior Bowl, thus was not even a part of most draft analysts' draft boards. That did not stop Chicago from selecting Hyppolite in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
Considered a long shot to even make the roster, he may now be expected to play a good number of snaps in Week 1. One starting linebacker, TJ Edwards, has been battling a hamstring injury and has been listed as 'Doubtful' on Chicago's final injury report. You hate to get bad injury news ahead of a primetime showdown, but if Edwards is unable to go on Monday night, that leaves an opening for Hyppolite.
Then there's Chicago's seventh-round rookie: running back Kyle Monangai. Despite being listed as the third-string running back on Chicago's initial depth chart, Monangai seems to be moving his way up to the backup running back spot. Earlier this week, he was pictured at practice in a huddle with the offensive starters, getting reps that wouldn't typically go to a third-stringer.
On its own, that wouldn't be much to go on. It's just one picture, after all. But on Saturday, head coach Ben Johnson raved about Monangai to the media, saying he trusts the rookie and that he does 'everything right'. Coming from a coach as brutally honest as Johnson has shown himself to be, this can't be waved away as coach-speak before a game.
If Ben Johnson is excited enough about a seventh-round rookie to make such a strong, public declaration of support, then you can bet that Monangai has shown him and the other coaches something special.
For both Monangai and Hyppolite, their NFL journeys begin for real on Monday night. They have an opportunity to impress the coaches with their first regular season snaps, and they've got to make the most of it.