What Darnell Wright injury means for Caleb Williams in Week 4 vs Raiders
The Chicago Bears got a dose of bad news on Friday that they could ill afford: Darnell Wright will miss Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, marking just the second missed game of his career. According to the Bears' injury report, Wright has not practiced all week due to the elbow injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, and he's officially been ruled 'Out'.
Initially, the injury was bad enough that Wright had to come out for a bit before he returned to finish the game. His return had given the fanbase hope that he was going to be just fine, but after going an entire week without practicing, he will now be 'Out' on Sunday.
What does this mean for Caleb Williams? For one, arguably his most consistent protector since his rookie season will now be on the sideline just when he needs him most. The Raiders won't be mistaken for the Philadelphia Eagles anytime soon, but they feature a formidable pass rush led by four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Second, this means that an undrafted rookie may be the key to victory for the Bears in Week 4. When Wright exited the game in Week 3, Theo Benedet filled in at right tackle and played eleven snaps before Wright returned. Though he signed with the Bears after going undrafted last year, an injury in training camp ended his 2024 season, making 2025 his first NFL action.
Benedet offers intriguing upside and could one day be a solid player, but let's be realistic. He is essentially a rookie and Benedet never faced a defensive end of Crosby's caliber at any point in his five years at the University of British Columbia.
Any way you slice it, this is a massive downgrade at right tackle for Chicago in Week 4, and both Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson need to be prepared to adjust accordingly. They can expect Crosby to line up across from Benedet all game long, where he will almost certainly get pressure on Williams at an alarming rate.
The key on Sunday then should be plenty of quick hitting plays; getting the ball to playmakers in space and letting them do the hard part of picking up yards after the catch. That's what needs to be on Johnson's mind as we enter the weekend. As for Williams, he'll need to make sure his internal clock is working with atomic precision. He must remain aware of the disadvantage to his right side if he wants to go another game without getting sacked.
Wright's absence doesn't doom the Bears to a demoralizing defeat. In fact, they should still be considered favorites to win, especially if the defense can step up like they did last week in the takeaways department. But there's an undeniable chink in the O-line's armor now, and it's going to expose Williams to significantly more pressure.