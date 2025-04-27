What we learned from the Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft class
One of the most exciting events of the year, the NFL draft, is over. Now it's time to examine the Chicago Bears draft class and see whether GM Ryan Poles answered questions on the roster or created even more.
What we know
One thing is certain: if Caleb Williams does not take a step forward in 2025, it won't be for lack of weapons. The Bears added arguably the best receiving tight end in the draft by selecting Colston Loveland at 10th overall, then doubled-down in Round 2 by picking receiver Luther Burden III, who many had a mid-Round 1 grade on.
We also learned that the Bears are unmistakably Ben Johnson's team. Chicago's first two selections had Johnson's fingerprints all over them, as did the final pick of the draft, running back Kyle Monangai.
Finally, and unfortunately for Bears fans, the defensive line is still full of question marks. The only notable addition to this position group came with the 62nd overall pick, defensive tackle Shemar Turner, and he's not expected to be a Day 1 impact player.
What we don't know
Contrary to expectations, the Bears did not draft a running back until late in the seventh round. Did Chicago's draft plan for this position group get shot to pieces by other teams? Or does Ben Johnson think more highly of Chicago's current running backs than Bears fans do?
This will be one of the most intriguing storylines of training camp, especially with the return of fan-favorite Ian Wheeler.
And what's the plan for Cole Kmet? The Bears can get out of his four-year deal after this season and could save around $11 million against the cap if they designate him a post-June 1 cut, according to OverTheCap. Was the plan always to draft a tight end in hopes of replacing Kmet, or were the Bears simply stuck after the first nine picks went about as poorly for them as possible?
Bears fans may have to sit tight for several months before some of these issues are cleared up.