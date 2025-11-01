Kyle Monangai headlines keys to victory for Bears in Week 9 vs Bengals
Chicago Bears fans got an early Halloween scare on Wednesday when the initial Week 9 injury report saw all four of Chicago's top receivers listed as 'Did Not Practice'. Luckily, the health of Chicago's wide receiver corps took a sudden turn the very next day and a crisis was averted. Other key starters who sat out in Week 8, like Cole Kmet and Tyrique Stevenson, are also ready to play on Sunday.
But it's not all good news for the Bears. Rookie Luther Burden III will miss Week 9 with a concussion, and a 'chronic' D'Andre Swift injury will keep him sidelined against the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, Cincinnati may be without star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who is listed as 'Doubtful', and quarterback Joe Flacco.
No NFL game is truly easy, but the 3-5 Bengals offer as good of a get-right game opportunity as the Bears are going to get all season. They're allowing a league-worst 407.9 net yards per game per ESPN and just lost to the previously winless Jets. This is one the Bears should win, especially if they hit these three keys.
1. Kyle Monangai rushing for 150 yards
Earlier this season, we saw Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle, who started the year firmly entrenched in the backup role, dominate in two games while the starter Chuba Hubbard sat out with an injury. Now, even with Hubbard's return, Dowdle appears to have taken the starting role. This is exactly the opportunity that Monangai now has against a Bengals defense giving up a league-worst 151.9 rushing yards per game.
If Monangai can hit that 150-yard mark, not only will he have surpassed D'Andre Swift's best game as a Bear, but it will all but guarantee a Bears win. Ben Johnson's offense is built on a strong running game, and it's up to Monangai to replace the production of two veteran running backs.
2. Sack Joe Flacco at least four times
Even with Tyrique Stevenson's return to good health and the addition of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, this secondary is still in for a nightmare matchup with Cincinnati's offense. Ja'Marr Chase remains one of the game's very best receivers while Tee Higgins would be the No. 1 option on plenty of NFL squads. Without Jaylon Johnson or Kyler Gordon, these two can give the Bears all kinds of headaches.
Unless, of course, the ball isn't getting thrown. Cincinnati's offensive line is 31st in pass block win rate, ahead of only the New Orleans Saints. Chicago's defensive line dominated that squad and sacked Spencer Rattler four times, now they need to do the same, or better, against a 40-year-old Joe Flacco.
If Flacco has time to stand in the pocket and throw, he will pick apart Chicago's banged-up secondary with ease. Keep him under fire, however, and his lack of mobility will prove fatal to Cincinnati's offense.
3. Caleb Williams must return to form
Over the last two weeks, Williams has turned in a pair of frightfully bad performances, including a horrendous interception that effectively cost Chicago their Week 8 game against Baltimore. If he can't snap out of this funk, then even the feeble Bengals will be able to get a win over the Bears. While that seems unlikely against what is arguably the worst defense in the league, Williams hasn't shown enough yet to give fans confidence to look past anyone.
If Williams plays up to the standards of a former first-overall pick, then the Bears should cruise to victory. If not, well, it'll be a long week of speculation and the calls for Tyson Bagent to start will only get louder.
Final Prediction: Bears win 38-27
Simply put, the Bears are likely too banged up on defense to shut down an offense that features Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and I don't have much faith in this pass rush, either. I think the Bengals will be able to move the ball and score almost at will.
Luckily, I have even less faith in Cincinnati's defense. If Hendrickson is doubtful, then it's unlikely he plays and even if he does, he will not be close to full strength. Williams and the offense should have an absolute field day, making for a fun watch for Bears fans that culminates in a Bears win.