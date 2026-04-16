With the NFL Draft fast approaching, speculation is building around potential moves the Chicago Bears could make to improve their roster. General manager Ryan Poles has consistently shown a willingness to be aggressive when opportunities arise, whether through trades or strategic draft decisions. While most attention is focused on incoming prospects, draft night can also serve as a pivotal moment for teams to move current players. Three Bears in particular: Tyson Bagent, Cole Kmet, and Gervon Dexter stand out as potential trade candidates depending on how the board unfolds.

Tyson Bagent: A Valuable Backup with Massive Trade Appeal

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) gestures before the snap during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Quarterback Tyson Bagent has generated quite the buzz as a potential trade candidate. After proving to be a reliable and capable backup, Bagent could draw interest from quarterback-needy teams. Draft night often creates urgency for franchises that miss out on their preferred prospects, making it an ideal time for Chicago to capitalize on his value. Ben Johnson said he believes Bagent is a top-32 quarterback in the NFL and we might see that come to fruition.

For the Bears, moving Bagent would likely depend on the return. While he provides valuable insurance, the opportunity to acquire additional draft capital could make a deal appealing if the right offer emerges. Chicago wants a 2nd round pick in return and anything less, Bagent stays at Halas Hall.

Cole Kmet: Worth Monitoring

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Tight end Cole Kmet represents a more surprising potential trade candidate. Kmet has developed into a dependable and productive player, making any move involving him unpopular among fans. However, draft night scenarios can create unexpected opportunities.

If Chicago identifies a tight end prospect they believe can fill Kmet's current duties, the team could consider leveraging Kmet’s talent and contract to address other roster needs. The emergence of Colston Loveland has truly opened this conversation. That said, head coach Ben Johnson is known for using 12 personnel. This makes a trade less likely but still possible if the right price presents itself.

Gervon Dexter: A Potential Piece in a Larger Deal

Sep 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) reacts after a sack against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter is another name to watch, particularly as the Bears continue to seek upgrades along the defensive line. Dexter has shown flashes of potential but could be included in a trade package if Chicago pursues a more established difference-maker.

One scenario could involve Dexter being part of a larger deal for an elite defensive lineman, such as Dexter Lawrence. Including a young player alongside draft capital might help facilitate negotiations while providing the acquiring team with a stop gap and postential upside.

Ryan Poles Might Get Creative

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles on the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Ryan Poles has consistently emphasized building a sustainable and competitive roster. Draft night trades involving current players can provide flexibility, allowing the Bears to address multiple needs while maximizing roster value. Whether it involves adding draft capital or facilitating a larger deal, these types of moves align with Poles’ strategic approach.

As anticipation builds for the NFL Draft, the Bears are well-positioned to make decisions that will shape the team’s future. Tyson Bagent offers intriguing value as a potential trade asset, Cole Kmet represents an unlikely but very possible option, and Gervon Dexter could be included in a larger deal to strengthen the defensive front.

Draft night often brings surprises, and Ryan Poles has demonstrated a willingness to act quickly when the right opportunity presents itself. While these scenarios remain speculative, they are certainly worth monitoring as the Bears prepare to navigate one of the most important weekends of the offseason.