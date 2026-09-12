3 Positive Bears Repercussions After D'Andre Swift's Re-Signing (And 2 Negatives)

D'Andre Swift is under contract with the Bears for three more years after this one. That's good news for the front office.

Mostly.

His $27 million guaranteed and potential $33.75 million all-in price tag give the running back room good value in totality. Kyle Monangai is still on an annual salary at less than $1.1 million per season for two years beyond the 2026 campaign.

Beyond the running back room, there's plenty of positive roster repercussions that will result from Swift's re-signing.

There might be some lingering doubts as well.

Positive: Caleb Williams Keeps a Major Weapon in the Backfield

Clearly, the front office believes in what the team could achieve in year three of the Caleb Williams era.

Considering Swift was ranked No. 3 in rushing EPA and had an 83.0 overall PFF grade, and Williams led Chicago to the Divisional Round in his second season with the No. 4 offense, there's proof that the backfield works.

Swift's salary after a career-year and a strong fit in Ben Johnson's system sets the stage for a major Williams extension in 2027. After the two connected for two 40-plus-yard plays in 2025 in the passing game, that money will likely be well-spent.

At first, and/or if something catastrophic happens, of course.

Negative: D'Andre Swift is at Supposed Troubling Age for Running Backs

Poles is betting on the on-field fit in the offense. The front office is betting against analytics with the Swift signing, though.

In recent years, many medical experts have cautioned that running backs have a set age where improvement becomes negligible and injury risks become plentiful.

Swift being paid eight figures at the age of 30 years from now is something that could haunt the team. While he never had a serious knee injury like the ones that wore on and eventually derailed Melvin Gordon and Dalvin Cook, one happening in the next two years might just be a death sentence to his RB1 days.

Only problem is they'll be paying him like an RB1 regardless until the end of the decade.

Positive: Bears Run Game Maintains Versatile Identity

Swift and Monangai give the Bears a distinct identity at the running back position. Monangai was on the field for 41% of the offensive snaps during his rookie year.

Johnson knows that onus that's now on him and his coaching staff to make sure Swift isn't overworked. That contract cannot turn into dead money.

Monangai will likely get a bigger role in his second season, offering a bruising alternative to the flashy Swift. Chicago's identity is fully in tact.

Negative: Bears Face Cap Crunch at Running Back in 2029

Thinking too far ahead is a fool's errand, but what happens when we get to 2029 and Monangai and Swift are both on raises?

Is it possible that there's only enough room for one of them on the Bears' payroll, when the time comes to extend the former?

All good things must come to an end. Swift's extension signals that the running back room is going to cost the team elsewhere in a few years, when the team's cap flexibility dissipates. That's if there isn't already a clock on the duo's time together, far away as it may be.

Positive: Bears Are Not Just Letting Every Free Agent Get Away

It was a brutal offseason for roster continuity for Chicago's front office. The secondary was decimated and the receiver room was shaken up.

It's nice to see Poles and Co. keep a piece that was working. And avoid any future free agency drama while they're at it.

Swift has become one of the most reliable skill-position threats in the league. Losing him next year would've forced Johnson to reinvent the wheel.

Continuity is good in this sport, particularly when that continuity can be transformational. On a short-term basis, re-signing Swift was the only move to make. Poles and Co. can figure out the rest later.