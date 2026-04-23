3 Possible First-Round Picks for Bears Based on Latest NFL Draft Rumors

As we continue to wait to see who the Chicago Bears will take in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, we're trying to piece together the puzzle.

We're doing that by taking a look at the rumors circulating around the Bears.

Is that a full-proof plan? Absolutely not, but it's all we have right now until the Bears are on the clock later tonight.

With that said, here's three players to keep an eye on for the Bears at No. 25 overall in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft based on the latest rumors floating around out there.

DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It might seem like a bit of a reach to take McDonald here because he doesn't offer much as a pass-rusher, but he is still the elite run defender the Bears' defense needs after finishing with the sixth-worst unit in the NFL last season.

McDonald tallied the top Pro Football Focus run defense grade among interior linemen last season and notched a career-best three sacks, showing he may be getting better in the pass-rush.

Another reason to believe McDonald might be the pick here is due to the fact that the Bears had interest in trading their No. 25 pick in the draft to the New York Giants for Dexter Lawrence before the Cincinnati Bengals ultimately landed him with the No. 10 pick.

That rumor comes from Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, who revealed it to Giants.com:

"I had heard early on when there was talk about Dexter Lawrence being traded that Chicago wanted to enter the fray to take him and give away that first-round pick for him," Pauline said.

Whether it be via trade back or by sticking and picking, do not be surprised if McDonald is the Bears' first choice on Thursday night.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A premium position, edge rusher is another top priority for the Bears, who tallied the seventh-fewest sacks and second-worst pass-rush win rate in 2025. Making matters worse, there is a cloud of uncertainty hanging over Dayo Odeyingbo, who is not only coming back from a torn Achilles, but a down season overall.

One name to watch for the Bears at No. 25 overall is Faulk, who was mentioned as someone Chicago has been connected to by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"One name that kind of keeps coming up is a fit for Dennis Allen: Keldric Faulk from Auburn," Breer said on ESPN 1000's Kap & J-Hood.

Faulk didn't have great sack production in college, with just 10 in three years, but he did have seven in 2024 and we know that college production doesn't always dictate NFL success.

Faulk is someone who can help the Bears in multiple ways. On top of being able to rush the passer from both the inside and outside, Faulk offers a potential boost in the run defense after ranking 20th among edge defenders in that category last season (85.5 grade).

OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Bears have a question mark at left tackle because of the patellar tendon injury to Ozzy Trapilo, which leaves Braxton Jones as the team's likely starter for the foreseeable future. The problem is that Jones was benched for poor play last season.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that the Bears are one of several teams that wants to come away with an offensive lineman on opening night.

"There's a late-round zone loaded with teams that would love to come out of Thursday night with a new offensive lineman, including the Lions, Panthers, Steelers, Chargers, Eagles, Browns, Bears, 49ers, Chiefs and Patriots," Graziano reported.

Of course, there could be any number of left tackles available for the Bears at No. 25, but taking a look around at mock drafts from experts, Lomu seems to be commonly mocked at or around the Bears' No. 25 pick, so we're throwing him out there.

Lomu started the last two years at left tackle and is an elite athlete for the position, so he's a fit in any scheme. Lomu showed some struggles in the run game in 2025 (62.0 PFF grade) but made up for that with stellar pass protection (82.1 grade).

Aside from Lomu, other tackles like Georgia's Monroe Freeling, Clemson's Blake Miller and Arizona State's Max Iheanachor might be options, also.