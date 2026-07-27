4 Players Who Could Solve the Bears' Kyler Gordon Problem

Another year, another training camp injury for one of the Chicago Bears' most important defenders. Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon is starting the Bears' training camp on the PUP list, according to multiple reports, and this comes after he already missed OTAs with an injury. When healthy, Gordon is a terrific defender and arguably the best slot cornerback in the league. The problem is that he never seems to be healthy for long.

This is a real problem for the Bears, especially since they just signed Gordon to a market setting contract extension last year. They tied up a lot of money in a player who doesn't play, and that has ripple effects across the entire defense. If the Bears don't see an end in sight for Gordon's injury troubles, they may feel that they are best served by giving his starting role to someone who can actually participate regularly in practice.

With that in mind, here are four players who could potentially solve the Bears' Kyler Gordon problem, either right away or by joining the team in 2027.

1. Cam Lewis

Buffalo Bills CB Cam Lewis takes a breather while off the field during a game. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In an ideal world, the man who can pick up the slack being left behind by Kyler Gordon's injury is already on the roster. I had said that Cam Lewis' signing put the writing on the wall for Tyrique Stevenson earlier this year, but it turns out that he may actually end up taking Kyler Gordon's job, instead. Lewis can play just about any position in the secondary, including the slot.

Let's be clear about one thing: Gordon is by far a better player than Lewis. However, Gordon has simply missed too much time from injury. The chemistry he's expected to have with his teammates and coaches isn't there. Lewis may be a lesser player on the field, but he's in the building and practicing, and that could make him the more valuable asset.

2. Kenny Moore II

Indianapolis Colts CB Kenny Moore II intercepts a pass for a pick six. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts parted ways with longtime defensive leader, cornerback Kenny Moore II, this offseason, and their loss could be Chicago's gain. If the Bears don't feel comfortable elevating a role player into a starting position, they could turn to an outside hire who wouldn't likely break the bank. And unlike other players on this list, Moore could be added to the roster as soon as tomorrow since he's a free agent.

Moore would not be a long-term solution, and the Bears would likely have to come right back to the drawing board after next season to find a starting slot cornerback, but signing Moore at the start of camp could be exactly the insurance policy this franchise needs at a critical position.

3. Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey intercepts a pass against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bears believe that a solution at slot cornerback is neither freely available nor currently on the roster, they could choose to wait until next offseason for two-time All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey to hit the open market. He's playing on the final year of his five-year, $97.5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, and with Lamar Jackson needing a new contract of his own after 2027, the Ravens may be willing to let this solid but aging cornerback walk.

Humphrey wasn't always a nickel cornerback, but he started playing there more in the 2024 season and immediately excelled, cracking the Top 10 rankings after his All-Pro season. 2025 was a down year for him, but the entire Ravens team seemed to take a major step backwards, making it less likely that Humphrey's regression was his own fault.

And as far as availability goes, Humphrey doesn't earn perfect marks here, but he's only missed three games over the last two years, which is better than any two-year stretch by Kyler Gordon since he joined the league in 2022.

4. Ashton Hampton

Clemson CB Ashton Hampton blows a kiss to fans after an interception. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Bears don't believe the answer to their Kyler Gordon problem is on the roster, available to sign today, or hitting the free agent market next year, their last opportunity to add competition for the starting slot cornerback role will be the 2027 NFL draft, where Clemson's Ashton Hampton could prove to be exactly the player they need.

A big, physical corner, Hampton has been recognized as one of the best returning cornerbacks in college football in 2026. He's got the size to hang with tight ends, but is quick enough to cover receivers in the slot. Of course, we still need to see him play out the 2026 CFB season, but I think he has the qualities and the skill to be a starting slot cornerback in the NFL almost immediately.