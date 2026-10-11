Why Bears Benched Tyson Bagent For Case Keenum in Week 5 vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears are making a change at the quarterback position during the Week 5 game with the Green Bay Packers.

After giving Tyson Bagent the start on Sunday with Caleb Williams ruled out for a third straight game, the Bears put Case Keenum into the game in the fourth quarter.

When the Bears made the move, they were losing 31-7 to the Packers with Bagent and the offense struggling.

Here's a closer look at why the Bears made the decision to sit their QB2 to go to their QB3.

Why Bears benched Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) gives a thumbs up after the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bagent was having a poor showing over three quarters before he was sent to the bench in favor of Keenum in the fourth.

Bagent had completed 12-of-21 passes for 87 yards, and he threw two bad interceptions, both of which were turned into points, also.

The first pick saw Bagent throw the ball to a receiver who had a Packers defender literally running in front of him. The pass was tipped and landed in the arms of Green Bay.

The second pick came in the third quarter, when Bagent just didn't see the Packers defender who picked it off.

What we saw out of Bagent on Sunday was a far cry from what he showed in Week 4. Granted, Bagent certainly wasn't perfect then, either, but he looked much better against the New York Jets than he did against the Packers.

All up to Keenum

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, barring injury, Keenum will be tasked with finishing off the game, but he's going to need a miracle.

Keenum played a great game in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, with the 38-year-old completing 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing score.

Many, including myself, believed that start earned Keenum another, but the Bears instead opted to go by the depth chart, where Bagent was the No. 2 and Keenum was the No. 3.

They didn't do that initially because Bagent was recovering from a concussion in Week 3 and didn't get enough practice time to be ready to start.

Now, it'll be interesting to see if Keenum will get the nod next week if Williams doesn't play. That will depend upon how he looks over the course of the rest of the game on Sunday.

Speaking of Williams, a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo revealed that Williams is "pushing to play" in Week 6, so the Bears might not have to make a decision between Bagent and Keenum.