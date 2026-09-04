Bears and Cardinals Amount to Ideal Trade Partners After Recent Rumors

It looks like the Chicago Bears are interested in adding to their roster ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

In a recent report from ESPN's Dan Graziano, he notes that the Bears are still looking for an edge rusher, and he surmises the Bears could pull off a trade to land one.

"Don't be surprised if ... the Bears still trade for an edge rusher," Graziano wrote.

"What I'm hearing: Chicago is thin on defense, especially on the back end. But it's up front where the team is still looking for a strong edge presence opposite Montez Sweat," he added.

Josh Sweat could be available for Bears

Arizona Cardinals 2025-2026 outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the same article, Graziano says we could see Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat get moved at some point, even though reports suggest the Cardinals aren't interested in trading him.

"Don't be surprised if ... edge rusher Josh Sweat gets moved before the trade deadline," Graziano said. "What I'm hearing: The Cardinals are telling interested teams they aren't planning to trade Sweat, and I believe that to be true."

Despite what he's hearing about the Cardinals' lack of interest in a Sweat trade, Graziano thinks it's possible their stance changes around the trade deadline.

"However ... there certainly exists a world in which the Cardinals fall out of contention between now and the trade deadline," he added on Sweat. "Though I believe the team doesn't want to trade him, I also know these things change. And if Arizona is out of it in late October and/or Sweat indicates he doesn't want to be there anymore, you'll hear his name ahead of the deadline."

There were rumblings during the offseason that Sweat isn't happy in Arizona, but that's just one reason why trade buzz has swirled around him.

The other reason is the Cardinals are a rebuilding team and are at least a few years away from even thinking about contending. The former Super Bowl champion is 29 years old and could be on the decline by the time the Cardinals are good again.

It only makes sense for Arizona to trade him, especially when his stock is the highest it may ever be.

Why Bears need an edge rusher

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen walks on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have a major question mark along the edge across from Montez Sweat, and it has been a concern the entire offseason, yet Chicago has not done anything to address it.

If nothing changes, the Bears will be depending on Austin Booker and Dayo Odeyingbo. Booker is promising but unproven and Dayo has just four sacks in his last 25 games and is coming off a torn Achilles that could impact his performance in his first year back.

Shemar Turner was supposed to be another candidate for snaps on the edge, but he's out at least the first four games as he continues to recover from a torn ACL on the PUP list.

While we didn't mind the addition of Marcus Davenport, it remains to be seen if he'll even help the team at all. He failed to ramp up in time to practice before cutdown day and was released before being brought back on the practice squad.

Even if he does suit up, not only is he injury-prone, but the veteran edge rusher has just four sacks in his last 29 games that span the previous four seasons.

Josh Sweat is the proven EDGE Chicago needs

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upon arriving in Chicago, Sweat would immediately be thrust into a starting role thanks to his status as a far more proven edge rusher than anyone we just discussed not named Montez.

Not only has Sweat been available during his career, he has also been productive, with 55 career sacks in 121 games. Sweat has twice totaled double-digit sacks, including in 2025, when he registered 12.

Sweat also brings a great deal of playoff experience with him after playing in nine postseason contests with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he won a Super Bowl there, too.

But Sweat wasn't just a body for Philly in those games, as he has posted five sacks over his last eight postseason games.

How much would a Josh Sweat trade cost?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquiring Sweat will likely be a two-part process.

First, the Bears will have to give up draft capital, and likely in the form of a Day 2 pick. Arizona will probably push for a second-round selection, but perhaps a third would be enough.

Then, the Bears will likely have to re-work his contract, as Sweat has no more guaranteed money on his current deal. The good news is, that deal runs through 2028, so the Bears won't risk Sweat being just a rental.

If general manager Ryan Poles can find a way to make all of that work, the Bears should pull the trigger on such a move with the team in win-now mode in 2026 and beyond.