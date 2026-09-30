Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson added a new wrinkle to his postgame locker room celebration after the Week 3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles — and he might have more in store.

Before dishing out his latest electric postgame speech to the team after the win on Monday night, Johnson pulled out the "Stanky Leg" dance move, much to the delight of his players.

"Well I walk in there and I had no idea that they were going to have a boombox ready and everyone is waiting for me," Johnson said to ESPN Chicago. "I didn't know what to do, so I just defaulted to my old self a little bit. I'm glad I kept it PG rated, so all good."

Ben Johnson might do the Crip Walk

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The "Stanky Leg" might not be the last dance move we see Johnson pull off.

The Bears head coach revealed he might be down to do the "Crip Walk" the next time he arrives in the locker room after a win.

Yeah, well the crip walk might come out next," Johnson said with a smile. "We'll see."

While the "Crip Walk" didn't originate with him, rapper Snoop Dogg was the one who made the signature West Coast hip-hop dance style famous globally.

Johnson busting out the dance move might take it to another level, though.

The best in the business

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson leaves the field after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson's postgame celebrations and speeches in the locker room might be the best in the NFL.

He first really put himself on the map in 2025, when Johnson took his shirt off after a win over the Eagles. The "Stanky Leg" just added to the lore.

Johnson is also infamous for his "good, better, best" line that has become the team's rallying cry since he took over.

The normally reserved head coach becomes a different guy when he steps into that locker room after a win, and that has only endeared him to Bears fans even more.

A reason to celebrate

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was ever a win for Johnson to pull out a new dance move, the one on Monday night was it.

Nobody expected the Bears to beat the Eagles without Caleb Williams in the lineup and with Case Keenum under center.

However, the Bears not only defied the odds with a victory, they beat the Eagles convincingly with a fantastic performance from both Keenum and the defense.

The Bears will look to move to 3-1 on Sunday, when they meet the New York Jets. It remains to be seen if Williams will play in that game.