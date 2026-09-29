Ben Johnson Busts Out 'Stanky Leg' Before Postgame Speech After Bears Beat Eagles

You just never know what you're going to get from Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson when he hits the locker room after a victory.

We have seen Johnson give some electric postgame speeches in his time as the Bears' head coach, and he even took off his shirt during his first season at the helm.

But after the Week 3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, Johnson added a new wrinkle to his post game celebration in the locker room: The "Stanky Leg."

Johnson walked right into the locker room after the Bears beat the Eagles, 27-7, and immediately busted out the move, much to the delight of his players.

Prepare yourself for one of the filthiest (in a good way) head coach celebrations you will ever see.

Coach hit that 😂 pic.twitter.com/02Sy5Mzwub — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2026

And here's the full postgame speech from Johnson.

We've got something special here. pic.twitter.com/Qq97fkjp4H — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2026

Johnson had all the reason in the world to celebrate after his team overcame not having starting quarterback Caleb Williams against the Eagles.

Not only did the Bears not have Williams for the game, they also opted to start Case Keenum over their actual QB2, Tyson Bagent, who didn't have enough time to prepare for the contest after going through the concussion protocol during the week.

Keenum was sensational for Chicago, completing 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards, and he scored three total touchdowns.

Keenum's showing was a massive notch on the belt of Johnson, who showed he can still call a masterful game no matter who is under center. That was a topic of conversation during the week because Johnson had never called a game with a backup or a quarterback who wasn't drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

Johnson actually touched on that narrative that was prevalent in the lead up to the game, and he even took a playful dig at his former quarterback, Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff.

"We'll, I've got a little history with that, of calling plays for someone not so mobile," Johnson said, referring to Goff. "Now I don't have a history with someone that's not a No. 1 pick, though, so, that was apparently a big deal."

Along with Keenum, the defense played its best game of the year and amounted to a brick wall for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense. With that showing, this was easily the Bears' most complete game of the young season.

Now, the Bears will look to carry this massive head of steam into a Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets.