The Biggest Decision Ben Johnson Got Right Against the Panthers (And What It Means Moving Forward)

Bears head coach Ben Johnson had a strategic masterclass performance on Sunday against the Panthers during a 59-37 road win.

After witnessing the defense miss tackles and blow coverage en route to three Bryce Young touchdown passes, and making a bad call to go for it on Chicago's own 20-yard line on fourth down, Johnson tightened up his play-calling in the second half.

After making a fourth-down mistake, Johnson made sure there weren't any fourth downs in the second half at all.

The Bears left their foot on the gas, which simply meant dialing up the tempo, handing the ball to D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, and letting the gaps open up in the trenches.

Ben Johnson Reveals Why He Kept the Pressure on the Panthers

As Johnson alluded to, Chicago was weary of Carolina's ability to play the comebacker role during the 2025 season.

"We went into the game with a lot of respect for how well they could play in the fourth quarter. They had a number of games a year ago where the quarterback and the offense found a way to come back and win from behind, that was just something that was on our mind going into the game. We knew we couldn't let off the gas," Johnson said postgame.

The Dolphins, Cowboys, Falcons, and Buccaneers were all stunned in the fourth quarter last season by Brad Idzik's Young-led offensive onslaught. Johnson and Co. had plenty of reason to stomp the Panthers' throat and leave no doubt.

Chunk plays carried the day for the Bears. Swift and Monangai both averaged at least 6.9 yards per carry. Johnson's offense played fast but ultimately dominated the time of possession (34:03).

It was a complete second-half takeover. Chicago never ceded control once it got it.

Caleb Williams Expects Bears to Further Improve Somehow

Caleb Williams warned the NFL that the offensive execution in Week 1 might've been the sloppiest play we'd see all season.

Williams had 65 yards and two rushing touchdowns while competing 72% of his passes. With 269 yards and two touchdowns through the air, to boot, Williams' numbers definitely didn't meet a "sloppy" criteria.

If Johnson's players could match his play-calling ability, the Bears quickly become the team to beat. Even when there was rust, this looked like far and away the best offense in the NFL. They certainly scored like it.

Williams is de facto confident in his squad, but he may actually have reason to be. What that means for NFL defenses is unclear.

With the additions of EDGE Jaelan Phillips and inside linebacker Devin Lloyd, the Panthers weren't expected to look so helpless.

More defenses may learn that's just what Chicago's offense does in 2026.