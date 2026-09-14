Grading Every Bears Position Group After Week 1 Win Over Panthers

The 2026 NFL season could not have gotten off to a much better start for the Chicago Bears. After a slow start on a balmy Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Bears went on to win a 59-37 Week 1 thriller against the Carolina Panthers, immediately putting to bed all the offseason chatter about an inevitable regression.

The defense, however, was a different story. Maybe Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is about to prove he was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Maybe that offense has something special cooking. But until we know for sure, all we can say is that Chicago's defense got worked by an offense that last year had the sixth fewest yards and points per game.

With that said, let's take a closer look at the Bears' performance yesterday, position by position, and hand out some grades.

Quarterback: A+

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams looks to throw against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb "Iceman" Williams was nails in this contest, putting on arguably the best performance yet of his young career. He entered the 2026 season facing questions about his accuracy, his consistency, and his career trajectory, and he delivered an emphatic answer that ought to finally shut down any talk of whether the Bears drafted the wrong quarterback.

Also, I don't think Williams' threat as a runner is discussed enough. He rocketed up the speed charts after two rushing touchdowns in which he was recorded running over 20 miles per hour.

Running Backs: A+

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears' offensive coordinator Press Taylor cleared up a misconception about Ben Johnson's offense last month, saying that their run game is not simply a means to an end. Johnson's goal on offense is for the run game to be just as explosive as the passing game, and that's exactly what we saw on Sunday.

D'Andre Swift was sensational, rushing for 124 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries while Kyle Monangai added exactly 100 yards and one touchdown, a 61-yard scamper late in the third quarter that broke Carolina's back.

Wide Receivers: B

Chicago Bears WR Kalif Raymond runs after the catch against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have to ding the wide receiver room for a lost fumble attributed to Luther Burden III on their opening drive, setting Carolina up with an early 7-0 lead. Other than that, however, the receivers looked great. They blocked their backsides off when needed and hauled in some incredible catches. Surprisingly, Kalif Raymond led the team with 84 yards on eight receptions.

Tight Ends: B+

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet catches a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of surprises, only four targets went to tight ends on Sunday, and Colston Loveland didn't catch either of his (one was either an off-target throw by Williams or a miscommunication). Kmet, however, made a highlight-reel touchdown grab that pushed the Bears up to a 21-7 first-half lead.

Offensive Line: A-

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams behind his offensive line against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another year, another dominant offensive line in Chicago. Despite still missing Ozzy Trapilo as he continues his improbable return from injury, the offensive line held their own against a much-improved Panthers' defense. They opened massive running lanes for Swift and Monangai while keeping Williams mostly clean. However, they did allow two sacks, and so they get a small strike against them.

Defense: F

Chicago Bears S Dillon Thieneman prepares to hit Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have neither the space nor the inclination to write separate paragraphs for each defensive position group while saying the exact same thing over and over: they stunk to high Heaven. Maybe the Panthers offense is going to shock the world and be really good in 2026, as aforementioned, but until we see more proof of that, the most logical conclusion is that this defense is just as bad as we feared it would be.

The defensive line did get two sacks, and rookie defensive backs Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad impressed in their NFL debuts, but that is the extent of the positive things I have to say about the defense.

Special Teams: A

Chicago Bears K Cairo Santos kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The less I have to say about special teams, the better. Kicker Cairo Santos connected on all of his extra point attempts and his lone field goal attempt. Punter Tory Taylor didn't see the field much, and the return coverage unit didn't give up any touchdowns or massive returns. Training camp standout Kaden Davis even recovered a muffed punt.