Wednesday's Bears injury report could have been expected to be among the best they've had all year in terms of participation, considering they're coming off a week away.



With only two active not fully participating, it really should be a reason for optimism. This isn't really even an injury report as much as a guesstimate as to what would have happened had they practiced -- they were off Wednesday after holding a full practice on Tuesday instead.



However, this is quite possibly the worst news Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and coach Ben Johnson could get at this point.



With Jeffery Simmons listed on the injury report as limited due to a knee issue, and Kyler Gordon not practicing at all and day to day with a shoulder injury, the Bears are without full participation from their two most impactful defensive players.



WELCOME BACK, KYLER GORDON



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/mLaoOqQgPt — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 18, 2026

The Bears are going for their fifth straight win, trying to match their longest winning streak under Johnson. Their current four-game winning streak coincides with the returns of Caleb Williams and Gordon from injuries.



Gordon's pass rush and run support, as well as his coverage in nickel defense, have been keys in the streak. When Simmons arrived, the consistency of their interior pass rush increased dramatically. The end result of both has been the best third-down defense in the NFL.

Before Gordon's return, the Bears were allowing an outstanding 26% third-down conversion rate. Since his return it has plummeted and was 19% over the last four weeks with 60% overall completions allowed. Since Simmons was acquired by trade, they have allowed 13% on 3 of 23 on third downs, with 35-of-66 total completions and three interceptions.



Head coach Ben Johnson with injury updates on WR Luther Burden Ill and DB Kyler Gordon. In his latest press conference.



🐻⬇️



🎥: @ForeverBearDown (TikTok) pic.twitter.com/2NUIgg8Jub — A Monster Of The Midway 1985🏈 (@ForeverBearDown) November 18, 2026

Obviously not having either or not having both would make a colossal difference in their defense.



The trouble is, they may want to think about resting both depending on the severity of the injury. The reason for this is they play again already on Thursday and the game in Detroit is not only going to be tougher on a player with a knee injury because it's on Ford Field's artificial turf, but it's only four days after the previous game.



In 55 years, there has never been an NFL Defensive Player of the Year to win after being traded midseason#Bears DT Jeffery Simmons could be the first in NFL history



His 100.0 PFN Impact grade is tied for the best among all NFL defenders this year pic.twitter.com/3YRBd9W65Z — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 16, 2026

If they start one or both, it's possible they might not be ready yet for the next game on Thanksgiving, a key division battle against Johnson's former team.

Brad Biggs of the Tribune correctly pointed out in his regular spot on WSCR-AM 670 the Score that Lions QB Jared Goff is relatively immobile and it leaves him susceptible to the interior pass rush. The Bears will need Simmons in that Thursday game more than they need him against New Orleans, if there is a risk.

Also, having Gordon available then to cover Amon-Ra St. Brown would be preferable to rookie Malik Muhammad.

It makes little sense to jeopardize injured players in a game the Bears might be able to control anyway. They beat New Orleans without Simmons last year. They were able to go 3-2 before Gordon returned and were missing their quarterback for three of those five games, as well.

If both Gordon and Simmons play or one of them plays, it needs to be done with an eye toward Thanksgiving, when they need to win a divisional game and stake a claim for repeating their NFC North title.

Limited reps Sunday for the slightly injured or none at all needs to be the order of the day because divisional games must be the priority. They are 0-2 in their division and since Johnson became coach they are 2-6 in regular season within the division, but16-2 outside of it. The divisional game on the holiday is the critical one and Sunday is something they can get through if they need to rest two key players.

The Bears acquired Jeffery Simmons because he's a fantastic player who can dominate against anyone.



But specifically, Simmons may really give the Lions trouble because Jared Goff makes his living stepping up in the pocket and dissecting opponents, as @BradBiggs said. pic.twitter.com/JVbMOLYkms — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) November 18, 2026

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