Bears Coach on Austin Booker's Defensive, Special Teams Production: 'I Am Proud of Him'

Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower was highly complimentary of defensive end Austin Booker, who has become a key member of the field goal block unit, during Thursday media availability.

Booker got a vital field goal block on a 33-yard Jason Myers attempt with 14:13 remaining in the fourth quarter of Chicago's 34-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks this past Monday. The play preserved a 20-9 lead and hushed the Lumen Field crowd. Booker tipped a Sam Darnold pass that resulted in an interception to defensive tackle James Lynch.

“Austin Booker plays hard, man. He’s played hard for us for a long time on special teams and on defense, and I’m glad that he’s starting to reap some of the benefits of the things he does in the dark. I am proud of him," Hightower said.

“I think what we try to do more than anything is see where we can gain an advantage with the strengths of our players. And I think they did a really nice job – our players did – and I think they’re a really good unit.”

Booker has been on the Bears' special teams since he was taken in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Minnesota. This was the first notable play he ever made during his special teams career.

Booker gave props to fellow defender/special teamer Daniel Hardy for clearing the lane for him to get the block.

"Shout out (Daniel) Hardy for real, because Hardy got the tight end out of there helped me out and I just got my hand up late and was able to block it," Booker said.

Austin Booker Enjoying Career Year Defensively

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs against Chicago Bears defensive line Austin Booker (94) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Booker is on pace to shatter previous career highs defensively.

Thus far, Booker has four sacks, just a half sack off his career high last season, and 23 tackles, which is more than his rookie-year total. He's already forced two fumbles this fall, doubling his career total.

While many are calling for a reunion with veteran defensive end Khalil Mack, a trade may not be on the horizon. The Los Angeles Chargers have been stubborn in trade negotiations, while Mack may not even want to be traded.

Given that Dayo Odeyingbo's continued injury issues bring worries into focus, Booker may be providing the baseline performance necessary to focus attention on the secondary at the trade deadline.

That cannot be overstated when Booker is starting to make noise in special teams as well.