Bears Considered Potential Trade Suitor For Former Super Bowl-Winning Edge Rusher

We don't pretend to know everything, but we do know the Chicago Bears should add an edge rusher at some point this season.

We also know that general manager Ryan Poles is looking for one, as ESPN's Dan Graziano reported recently. He also said "don't be surprised if the Bears still trade for an edge rusher," so that's an avenue Chicago could explore.

"What I'm hearing: Chicago is thin on defense, especially on the back end. But it's up front where the team is still looking for a strong edge presence opposite Montez Sweat," Graziano reported.

Why the Bears need an edge rusher is obvious. It simply boils down to Chicago having shaky options on the other side of Montez Sweat in Dayo Odeyingbo and Austin Booker.

Everyone on planet Earth expected Chicago to make some kind of significant move during the offseason, but that move never came.

We would prefer the Bears make some kind of move before Week 1, or at least early in the season, but that might be difficult with every team in the NFL at least having some hope at this early stage of the season.

But once we progress closer to the deadline, all bets are off.

Bears dubbed potential trade suitor for Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player Poles and the Bears should be watching closely this season is Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat, who was linked to Chicago as a potential option at some point between now and the trade deadline by Bleacher Report's Kris Knox.

"As much as Arizona may believe it can win with Jacoby Brissett and may like rookie quarterback Carson Beck, the reality is that its QB of the future may not be on the current roster. Moving Sweat could net valuable capital with which to build around said quarterback," Knox wrote.

Knox goes on to name both the Bears and Green Bay Packers as potential suitors, which makes sense because the Packers are also in need of more firepower on the edge.

If Sweat becomes available, it goes without saying it would be a terrible look if the Packers manage to beat out the Bears for Sweat's services.

Reports have suggested the Cardinals aren't interested in trading Sweat right now, but chances are that stance will change as the deadline approaches and the rebuilding Cardinals inevitably become irrelevant in the playoff picture.

Knox estimates that the Cardinals could reel in a conditional pick that could become a Day 2 selection. For that price, a trade is a no-brainer for an EDGE-needy team like Chicago.

Josh Sweat is perfect for Bears

Arizona Cardinals 2025-2026 outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears need a proven edge rusher with a history of production across from Montez Sweat and Josh Sweat easily checks that box.

Sweat tallied 12 sacks in 2025, which amounted to his second double-digit sack season. And, since 2020, Sweat has never posted less than six sacks in a campaign.

The veteran edge rusher also brings a ton of playoff experience with nine postseason games under his belt. He has five sacks in those contests, which include a Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adding Sweat would give the Bears one of the more formidable one-two combinations at edge rusher in the NFL, and he would push Booker and Odeyingbo to roles more suitable for them.

In the midst of a win-now season, the Bears should stop at nothing to improve their defense, which is a far bigger question mark than the offense. Adding Sweat would instantly check that box.