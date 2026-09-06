Bold Bears Trade Prediction For Former Pro Bowl Edge Rusher Comes Amid Recent Rumor

The Chicago Bears have a clear need along the edge and it seems that general manager Ryan Poles is well aware of the problem.

Last week, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the Bears are looking for help along the edge, which makes sense because Austin Booker and Dayo Odeyingbo remain question marks opposite Montez Sweat.

"Don't be surprised if ... the Bears still trade for an edge rusher," he said. "What I'm hearing: Chicago is thin on defense, especially on the back end. But it's up front where the team is still looking for a strong edge presence opposite Montez Sweat."

Knowing that, an analyst has included the Bears in a bold trade prediction for a former Pro Bowl edge rusher.

Bears predicted to trade for Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox is the one predicting the trade between the Bears and Arizona Cardinals for Josh Sweat, and it's a favorable deal for Chicago because Knox only has the team surrendering a conditional fourth-round pick in 2027.

"Chicago still needs a consistent edge presence opposite Montez Sweat, and it could acquire one by doing a deal with the Cardinals," Knox wrote.

Knox goes on to note that even though reports suggest Arizona has no intention of trading Sweat right now, that could very well change closer to the trade deadline in November, when the Cardinals are likely to be out of contention.

"Arizona will likely change its stance on trading players if and when it becomes clear that it can't contend in 2026—or if it becomes obvious that rookie quarterback Carson Beck isn't a franchise savior," Knox surmised.

Graziano's take on a Sweat trade

Arizona Cardinals 2025-2026 outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the same article that Graziano dropped the nugget about the Bears looking for an edge rusher, he also noted how he thinks Arizona could trade Sweat closer to the deadline.

"Though I believe the team doesn't want to trade him, I also know these things change," he said. "And if Arizona is out of it in late October and/or Sweat indicates he doesn't want to be there anymore, you'll hear his name ahead of the deadline."

A matter of when, not if Sweat gets traded?

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort on the sidelines prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would just make zero sense for the Cardinals to hold on to Sweat much longer.

The Cardinals are going to be bad this season and that is likely to be the case for at least another season or two, assuming Arizona actually rights the ship under general manager Monti Ossenfort, whose seat is scorching hot after the team has posted a 15-36 record over three seasons on his watch.

Sweat will turn 30 next year and the longer the Cardinals hold on to him, the longer they risk his stock taking a nosedive if he declines.

Truth be told, the Cardinals would be better off dealing him right now, as his value may never be higher off a 12-sack season.

If Sweat goes on to struggle in the first half of 2026 and/or gets injured, Arizona will have robbed itself of getting the best draft pick or picks possible to assist in their rebuild.

A no-brainer for the Bears

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course the Bears should make this trade, especially if it's for the compensation that Knox suggested. We would even be fine with Chicago giving up a third-round pick straight up.

Sweat is a proven edge rusher and would be just what the doctor ordered for Chicago, which didn't make an addition at edge rusher after a season in which the team finished with 35 sacks.

Ideally, the Bears make this trade right now if it's available to them, but that doesn't appear to be the case based on reports. That said, this is a situation the Bears should continue to monitor throughout the season for a potential deadline deal.