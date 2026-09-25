Bears Deemed Logical Trade Suitor For Edge Rusher in Move That Would Create Epic Reunion

The edge rusher position has been a constant focus for Chicago Bears fans and analysts alike all year long.

While Chicago is rock-solid on one side with Montez Sweat, the team entered the season with a shaky situation on the other side with Dayo Odeyingbo, who was coming off a torn Achilles and was disappointing last season before his injury, and Austin Booker, who showed promise in 2025 but still has more to prove.

Through two games, things have been OK with Booker and Dayo, both of whom have notched a sack apiece. Odyeingbo has also tallied eight pressures, tied for 13 in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

While that's a promising start, there remains zero guarantee that Booker and/or Odeyingbo will be able to answer the bell for the remainder of 2026, so it remains very possible the Bears will acquire more help at some point this season.

Bears named possible trade suitor for Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a fun one: Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox names the Bears as a possible trade suitor for Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack.

"Edge-rusher Khalil Mack will be a logical trade chip if the Chargers slide out of contention," Knox said. "He's 35, is playing on a one-year deal, and is still valuable as a rotational pass-rusher."

"Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions," Knox added.

Mack, 35, has one sack, four pressures and two tackles for loss in two games this season. He posted 5.5 sacks in 12 games in 2025, so he's clearly got some gas left in the tank.

Revisiting Khalil Mack's time with Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) walks on the field during a Chicago Bears training camp session at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

A former first-round pick of the Raiders, Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2018 because of a contract dispute that could not get worked out.

"It wasn't my goal to trade Khalil when we got here," the Raiders head coach at the time, Jon Gruden, said back in 2018. "One of the reasons I'm here is because of him. Unfortunately, we had a standoff with a contract, and we could not come to terms."

Chicago gave up a big haul, with the Bears sending the Raiders two first-round picks in the swap, along with others, while also getting two picks in return along with Mack.

The Raiders didn't get much out of those picks, with Josh Jacobs being the highlight of those selections.

Mack spent four years in Chicago, tallying 36 sacks in 53 games in that span. The Bears secured Cole Kmet with one of the picks in the Mack trade, which further cemented them as the winners in the deal.

In 2022, the Bears decided Mack's time in Chicago had come to an end, so he was traded to the Chargers in exchange for a second-round pick and a sixth-round selection, the former of which became Jaquan Brisker.

Mack called the trade "bittersweet" because he enjoyed his time in Chicago but was also excited to go play for then-Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who he played under with the Bears.

"It was weird to hear, but having a relationship with coach Staley, it went from bittersweet to excited, knowing who I'm dealing with and how much he truly loves football," Mack explained.

Would the Chargers trade Khalil Mack?

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers were considered a contender going into the season, but things are looking drastically different after two games that have seen Los Angeles lose to the Raiders and Cardinals.

The Chargers are not going to wave the white flag this early, but if their season continues to go south and Los Angeles is falling out of the playoff hunt by the time the trade deadline rolls around, we could see the team unloading Mack.

The future Hall of Famer is on a one-year deal and could very well retire after this season. Chances are he will want a chance to win if that isn't going to come in Los Angeles, so a trade is possible.

If the Bears look like a contender and need an edge rusher to put the defense over the top, we could definitely see Chicago making a play for Mack to create a reunion the veteran edge rusher and Bears fans would likely love to see.