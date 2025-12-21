Bears defense facing full brunt of Packers' running attack

After a week of watching the injury reports closely for both the Bears and Packers, there is only one real surprise.

It's a Packers player. Running back Josh Jacobs faces the Bears after missing every practice this week with a knee and an ankle injury. At least this is what the Packers had reported on their daily injury reports.

"Jacobs continues to battle a knee injury," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported prior to the game. "He was on crutches Monday. He didn’t practice all week. But with the division potentially on the line, he’s going."

Jacobs gutting it out and Jacobs being healthy does make a difference. However, the Packers would be in a difficult situation without him.

Backup Emanuel Wilson hasn't had the impact in his limited playing time. He has 354 yards on 90 carries. Jacobs appears headed for his second straight 1,000-yard season with the Packers and fifth for his career. He has 890 yards on 218 attempts with 13 TDs, and also has 33 catches for 270 yards with a TD.

Josh Jacobs grew up sleeping on the ground in section 8 housing. If he’s playing in a game, I’ll be starting him — Faker Gayfield (@drfakergayfield) December 20, 2025

Jacobs has 206 yards on 44 runs in three games against the Bears since coming to Green Bay from the Raiders.

It can't help the Packers that tackle Zach Tom is unavailable to block for Jacobs, though. He is inactive due to a knee injury.

Bears inactives are injured receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, third quarterback Case Keenum, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, defensive tackle Jonathan Ford and defensive end Dominique Robinson.

Josh Jacobs right before he scores twice and puts up 100+ rushing yards pic.twitter.com/fVVp5H1KDV — Thechek182 (@thechek182) December 20, 2025

