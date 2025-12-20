Chicago Bears give former Detroit Lions player first look this season
One of the first players acquired by the Bears after Ben Johnson took over as coach is finally going to get his chance to contribute.
Maurice Alexander, a wide receiver for Detroit when Johnson was Lions offensive coordinator, was the third player they signed to a futures contract after signing their new head coach and now he has been elevated from the practice squad to play against the Green Bay Packers with two key receivers out for Saturday night's game.
The other two players who signed before Alexander were Alex Cook and Josh Myles and neither is with the team.
Alexander played in four games for the Lions last season and made one 7-yard reception. Alexander was in two of the three preseason games and finished second in preseason to tight end Joel Wilson in receptions with nine for 71 yards. He was the top wide receiver for catches, finishing one catch ahead of Jahdae Walker.
Alexander had a leaping preseason touchdown against Miami on a pass thrown by Tyson Bagent and had a long catch for preseason of 18 yards. He also was the leading kickoff returner with five for a 24-yard average. He returned a team-high four punts for a 7.0-yard average in preseason, as well.
It could be on the return teams where it's possible Alexander gets his first use because Devin Duvernay is going to draw more receiving responsibilities in Saturday's game due to the injuries to Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze. Both will miss the game, Burden with an ankle injury suffered last week and Odunze with a continuing foot issue.
The promotion for Alexander is by standard elevation, which means he would return to the practice squad for Week 17.
Alexander is a slot receiver by trade, known for his speed and definitely not his size because he is 5-foot-10, 173 pounds.
The Bears brought him in partly because he knew Johnson's offense from Detroit. During OTAs and minicamp, he got a lot of early playing time with players who eventually were starters. Then he faded into the background toward the end of preseason.
The Bears have also officially elevated linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the 53-man roster, a move widely reported on Friday.
