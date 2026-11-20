We've been monitoring Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon all week since the team emerged from the bye.

When the Bears hit the practice field on Monday and Tuesday, Gordon was not spotted for either session, and head coach Ben Johnson revealed Gordon is dealing with a shoulder injury that had the team labeling him as day-to-day.

Then, on Wednesday, Gordon was listed as an estimated non-participant in practice and he didn't take part on Thursday.

Now, it looks like Gordon isn't going to play in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

Kyler Gordon injury update from Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday before practice, Johnson revealed that Gordon would sit out yet again, and he does not expect the slot cornerback to suit up on Sunday at Soldier Field.

"Ben Johnson said that he does not expect Kyler Gordon (shoulder) to play against the Saints. He will not practice today," ESPN's Courtney Cronin relayed.

Gordon appears to have suffered his injury in the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, when he briefly exited to get checked out before returning.

The fact that he was given the day-to-day label suggests it isn't anything serious, so hopefully his absence won't extend beyond this week.

But any time Gordon is injured, it's an ominous sign, as the veteran defensive back has had issues staying on the field during his career.

Gordon has never played in 17 games in his career and he missed all but three games last season and has only played in four of the team's nine (and soon to be 10) contests.

How Bears could replace Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Malik Muhammad having practiced fully this week, it looks like he is going to make his return after a two-game absence, which is especially huge considering the circumstances.

With Muhammad back, the Bears could opt to deploy him in the slot, where he had a ton of success earlier in the season before Gordon returned from injury. From there, the Bears would likely put Tyrique Stevenson on the boundary in place of the rookie.

The preferred approach would be to shift Cam Lewis from safety to the slot, where he has also played well this season, and move Elijah Hicks into a starting role next to Dillon Thieneman.

That's the preferred approach because then the Bears can keep Muhammad opposite Jaylon Johnson and they would be less reliant on the struggling Stevenson.

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