The Chicago Bears have put out their second injury report of the week ahead of the contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Bears' first injury report of the week on Wednesday was an estimation, as Chicago did not practice yesterday after holding sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

Five players were included on the initial injury report, including two cornerbacks, Malik Muhammad and Kyler Gordon, running back Kyle Monangai, wide receiver Luther Burden and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Let's see where all five players stand on Thursday.

Bears' Thursday injury report

Bears Communications on X

It's status quo for everyone on the injury report this week, as Gordon, Monangai, Burden, Simmons and Muhammad saw no change from their participation levels on Wednesday.

Good news for Simmons, bad for Gordon

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the day, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen gave some good news on Simmons, who he expects to play despite being limited thus far.

"I don't anticipate any issues with him," Allen said of Simmons, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

It's now officially time to be concerned about Gordon's status for Sunday after another day of no participation in practice. Gordon didn't suit up for the sessions on Monday and Tuesday, either, before he was an estimated non-participant on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, head coach Ben Johnson characterized Gordon as day-to-day. Johnson added that "we'll see" about Gordon's status for Sunday, so he's truly up in the air.

As of right now, Gordon is likely headed for a quesitonable tag, at best.

Muhammad, Burden, Monangai on track to play

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Muhammad, Burden and Monangai, they remain on track to play in Week 11.

Burden suffered a concussion in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but Johnson told reporters he cleared the concussion protocol, so Burden is good to go.

Muhammad has missed each of the last two games with his toe injury, and Monangai missed the last five with his. Both of their returns will be huge for the Bears.

Muhammad has been the Bears' best cornerback this season amid the struggles of his position mates, Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, and he was someone we nomiated as a candidate for the team's non-QB MVP as a result.

Like Muhammad, Monangai has been the best at his position on the team, also. Monangai has more yards per carry and yards per game than D'Andre Swift, and he has just 252 less yards on the ground despite playing in five less games.

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