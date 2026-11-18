The Chicago Bears have had some good injury news to start the week, but not everything has been positive on that front.

On Monday, we found out that both running back Kyle Monangai and wide receiver Luther Burden were practicing, and then it was revealed by head coach Ben Johnson on Tuesday that Burden cleared the concussion protocol.

However, on the flip side, Johnson not only noted that edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo isn't likely to be back from injured reserve, he also noted that cornerback Kyler Gordon is dealing with an injury.

Here's what we know about that.

Kyler Gordon injury update

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears decided to hold a pair of practices on Monday and Tuesday this week before taking off on Wednesday.

In both of those sessions, Gordon did not take part, which puts his status up in the air for Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

Johnson told reporters that Gordon is dealing with a shoulder injury and is viewed as day-to-day, ESPN's Courtney Cronin relayed.

"Bears practice just wrapped. Second consecutive practice this week for Kyle Monangai (toe/thumb)," Cronin wrote. "No Kyler Gordon (shoulder). Ben Johnson called it a 'day to day' injury. Gordon missed Monday’s session as well."

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune, it appears Gordon came down with the injury in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Week 9. Gordon exited the game to get checked out in the locker room but managed to return and finish out the game. He also played a season-high 52 snaps.

The Bears have not put out an injury report so far this week since they are not required to until Wednesday. However, that practice report will be an estimation. Still, it'll give us a better idea of how Gordon is coming along.

For now, we would expect Gordon to be listed an estimated non-participant based on his lack of participation over the first two days of the week.

That said, the day-to-day label is a good sign for his chances of suiting up.

How Bears could replace Gordon if ruled out

Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacing Gordon on defense will not be easy because of both his blitzing and coverage skills.

We've seen Gordon's impact in the pass-rush with four sacks, and the veteran defensive back is permitting a completion rate of 57.1% and a passer rating of 86.6.

What could also complicate things is if Malik Muhammad doesn't play again. The rookie has missed the last two games with a toe injury, although it appears he was practicing on Monday and Tuesday, so he might be good to go.

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrique Stevenson got hurt in Week 9, but as is the case with Muhammad, it appears he has been practicing, so his odds of suiting up are looking good.

Because less is more with Stevenson, we'd prefer the Bears move Cam Lewis from safety to the slot and have Elijah Hicks take that starting spot if Gordon is ruled out. Lewis has played 76 snaps in the slot this season because of injuries, and he has played well.

The other approach would be to move Muhammad to the slot, where he played well while Gordon was out earlier in the season, and have Stevenson play on the boundary, but we know how Stevenson has struggled this season.

Hopefully for the Bears, none of this will be necessary and Gordon ends up playing.

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