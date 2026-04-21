NFL Insider's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Prediction is Scenario Bears Should Avoid

The Chicago Bears have a clear logical approach with their first few picks in the 2026 NFL, and that is adding to the defense.

The Bears sported the sixth-worst run defense, the 11th-worst pass defense, and finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in 2025.

The Bears have a laundry list of positions to address on defense, with edge rusher, interior defensive line, cornerback and safety being on that list.

Based on positional value and the overall situation at each spot, we would say safety is at the bottom of the list of those needs.

Yet, NFL Insider and CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones has the Bears addressing safety in his mock draft. With the No. 25 pick, the Bears take Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

"An edge rusher here makes sense, but Chicago lost two safeties this offseason and filled one spot with Coby Bryant. McNeill-Warren is the third safety for a lot of teams in this draft," he explained.

Why Bears should avoid McNeil-Warren

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Our desire for the Bears to not make this pick has nothing to do with the player. McNeil-Warren looks to be a starting-caliber safety who can definitely fill Chicago's need.

But edge rusher is far and away a much bigger need for the Bears. After all, on top of their lackluster sacks total last season, we have no clue what Chicago will get from the edge rusher spot opposite Montez Sweat.

Dayo Odeyingbo is already looking like a bust after he posted just one sack in eight games last season before tearing his Achilles. Austin Booker is a nice player, but he's just a rotational EDGE.

Another reason why edge rusher should be the pick here is due to the facts that it's just a much more valuable position and adding one in Round 1 gives Chicago a better chance to get a player capable of making the immediate impact the Bears need.

When should the Bears draft a safety?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Instead of springing for a safety in Round 1, Chicago should explore adding one on Day 2, when the team sports three selections.

There are going to be plenty of good options in the second and third rounds, with guys like Treydan Stukes, A.J. Haulcy, Kyle Louis (who could also play linebacker), Kamari Ramsey, Genesis Smith and Jalon Kilgore being the best.

We know general manager Ryan Poles doesn't hold himself to drafting based on need, so in no way are we saying Chicago is a lock when it comes to taking a position other than an edge rusher in the first round.

But with the clear depth at safety on Day 2 and the team's dire need at one of the most important positions on the field, edge rusher, Poles must do everything he can to bolster Chicago's group in Round 1.