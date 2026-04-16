Chicago Bears Have New First-Round DT Candidate Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

While there have been doubts about any defensive tackle being taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the two most linked to the Chicago Bears in Round 1 have been Clemson's Peter Woods and Ohio State's Kayden McDonald.

But it appears we have a new candidate the Bears could consider, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, who reports that Georgia's Christen Miller could be a first-round pick.

Jones also notes how none of the three are locks to go in the first round and he could see as many as two of those players going on Day 2.

"Teams do not love the defensive tackles in this year's class. It may be the late 20s before we see a DT go off the board, and even that may not spark a run at the position based off what I'm hearing. Peter Woods, Kayden McDonald and Christen Miller are the three who are in contention to be the first defensive tackle taken, and I wouldn't be surprised if one or two of them have to wait to hear their names called Friday," Jones reported.

Getting to know Christen Miller

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

With Miller now on all of our radars for the Bears in Round 1, it's time to take a closer look at the former Bulldogs defender.

The 6-foot-3, 321-pound tackle posted four sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss during his collegiate career, In 2025, he tied career-highs with four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

As evidenced by his production and Pro Football Focus grades (he finished with an 88.1 in run defense and a 70.4 in the pass-rush in 2025), Miller has the same issue as McDonald and Woods, which is he's viewed as more of an early-down run-stopper than a complete interior defensive lineman.

Of course, the Bears desperately need to improve a run defense that was ranked as the sixth-worst last season, so adding a run-stopper should most definitely be on the menu. That said, the Bears can likely wait until Round 2 to get a good one.

Higher odds for trade back in Round 1

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | David Banks-Imagn Images

We know general manager Ryan Poles' affinity for trading back and with Miller in the mix as a borderline first-round talent, along with Woods and McDonald, that increases the odds the Bears decide to trade back if they're hellbent on getting a D-tackle.

Of course, Chicago could opt for a cornerback, safety or an edge rusher at No. 25 overall, but if the Bears don't like the players left on the board at those positions and as many as two of McDonald, Woods and Miller are on the board and his best players available, Poles can trade back and likely still land one of them.

Chicago also has a pair of second-round picks, so they'll have more opportunities to grab a defensive tackle if they stick and pick and don't come away with one in the first round.

Either way, we'd be surprised if Chicago doesn't come away with an interior defender over the first two days of the draft.