Since Braxton Jones went down with a knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season, the Chicago Bears have gotten solid play out of Theo Benedet at left tackle.

However, it appears that he is anything but set in stone at that spot moving forward thanks to the presence of Ozzy Trapilo.

In the week leading up to the Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints, offensive coordinator Press Taylor said the position will continue to be evaluated on a weekly basis.

"We've been pretty pleased with what Theo has given us at this point in time," Taylor said. "But it's something that's still week-by-week. Certain weeks there's a plan to rotate as the game goes on, and so that's just something that we'll continue to look at moving forward."

Why Bears didn't rotate last two games

Chicago Bears offensive line Theo Benedet (79) gets set to block against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We saw the Bears deploy that rotation in Week 6 and Week 7, with Benedet seeing the majority of the snaps over Trapilo. But we have not seen such a rotation in the last two games, with Trapilo getting special teams snaps only.

Offensive line coach Dan Roushar revealed Trapilo was dealing with an injury unrelated to his knee that impacted his play, but the 2025 second-round pick "got some things taken care of" at the bye and a recent practice showed Chicago that he is getting closer to his normal form.

"I thought in Tuesday's practice, I saw Ozzy of old -- closer to what we're hoping him to be down this stretch," Roushar said, per Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears.

Of course, Trapilo suffered a torn patellar tendon last season and has been slowly working his way back from that, but the Bears haven't needed to deploy him as a starter yet because of Benedet's reliable play.

Trapilo could see offensive snaps in Week 11

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with offensive lineman (75) Ozzy Trapilo during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Ben Johnson said we could see Trapilo get snaps on offense against the Saints, according to CHGO Bears.

"Potentially. Coach Roushar brought it up earlier on this week. That Tuesday practice went a long way," Johnson said of Trapilo maybe getting offensive snaps this week. "But we need to see more of it. That was one good padded practice. We've gotta continue to bank those reps and just show that we're ready for more playing time."

Based on Johnson's comment about wanting to see more out of Trapilo, it's safe to assume that Benedet will continue to start and, at best, Trapilo will see around the 18 snaps he averaged before not seeing the field on offense the last two games.

But, given what the team has invested in him, the ideal scenario for the Bears is Trapilo grabbing the reins of the left tackle job and cementing himself as the long-term starter.

Whether that happens this season remains to be seen, though. If Benedet can continue playing at the level he has, Trapilo may not start at all in 2026.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —