Bears 'Force-Multiplier' Jeffery Simmons Provides More Than Sacks
In this story:
There are more sides to Jeffery Simmons' impact on the Bears defense than meets the eye, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is unafraid to admit to realizing one of those.
One is obviously how Simmons lets the Bears defense defeat opposing offensive lines and get to the quarterback or running backs. The other is how he impacts as a needed leader for their defense.
The former has been obvious as pressure is amped up and QBs go down.
Allen could have taken the easy way out when asked about the latter this week, especially considering the Bears are supposed to have plenty of leaders already on defense in Grady Jarrett, Jaylon Johnson and T.J. Edwards. He didn't care about stepping on toes and answered truthfully when asked if it was good to have a new player who holds accountable those who are supposed to be holding everyone else on defense accountable.
“I think it's been awesome," Allen said. "When you have really good players that play at a certain effort level, they practice a certain way, they prepare a certain way. When you're that way yourself, it's easy to hold others accountable to that same standard.
"I think that's been great for us and, honestly, when you get to that point, when you have more players that you have like that, then it becomes a player-led group rather than a coach-led group. That's when you really have something special.”
Asked directly if the group had lacked this leader/superstar type before, Allen couldn't deny the obvious.
“Maybe to that extent, and yet, we've always had a group of guys that come in and work and do the things that they're being asked to do to perform at a certain level," Allen said. "I think he just accentuates that.”
Affecting the Sweat Effect
More specifically, Simmons could help motivate someone like Montez Sweat.
The Bears thought they had their force multiplier when they traded for Sweat in 2023. It was labeled the "Sweat effect," and that was how much better he made others. Sweat produced better than many other players they had, but definitely wasn't the forceful leader type. His production also seemed to top out at a lower level than they might have liked, although he did come back strong last year after a poor 2024 and made 10 sacks. He just appears capable of so much more and perhaps Simmons can help bring it out of him.
In two games with Simmons playing on the same line, Sweat has eight pressures per Pro Football Focus. He had eight pressures total for his last four games prior to the trade for Simmons.
Allen couldn't deny Simmons is both an asset for Sweat, as well as a motivator.
"Yeah, I think that's fair, I think that's fair," Allen said.
Allen then recalled how Sweat's return from a PED violation was already providing incentive.
"I think coming back, he was highly motivated," Allen said. "Sometimes you don't really know what you got until it's taken away from you. And so I think he was highly motivated already to come back and perform well."
But then Allen added, "And I think adding Jeff to the mix has kind of accentuated that a little bit.”
Having a former college teammate with him now, but also a dominant force, obviously makes Sweat better. But the pressure of living up to what Simmons expects can't do anything but provide a jolt for Sweat's game. No one is going to coast with Simmons on the line keeping an eye on it all. He is both watchdog and bulldog.
Simmons on leadership
"We all know leadership is from within," Simmons said. "Especially being in professional locker rooms, you realize that faster than other stuff in the locker room.
"And playing a game of football, coaches can say so much, people around outside the locker room can say so much, but when you hear from the players in the locker room, you hear from your QB1, and you hear from guys, your leaders, it means more."
Simmons gave them all a taste of this type of leadership when he provided a bit of a talk at halftime of the Bucs game, knowing full well it might seem a bit presumptuous. After all, he just joined the team. Then again, since he joined the team the effect on their play has been so obvious that no one could realistically ignore what he had to say.
"I know I just got here before that Bucs game two weeks ago, but that's just the passion, that's the love I have for this football, for the game of football," Simmons said. "And I understand these guys don't truly know everything about me and what, like, how I am when we talk about leadership side of things."
Simmons said his message wasn't one new teammates could misinterpret as false bravado He sometimes gets so wound up, he says he even forgets what he actually says later.
"I mean, it's one of the things to be in that moment," he added. "I'm in that moment. It's so much passion and I'm just trying to get guys to understand, like, 'Let's go out here and dominate the second half. It's 0-0. Let's go dominate.'"
It's simple, not complicated. Sometimes the truth hurts.
"But it's just the passion side of things, it's come out in the locker room at halftime," Simmons said. "You may see some guys walking with their head down, whatever it is, like I'm just trying to motivate my guys to, 'Let's go put these guys away in the second half.' "
In their last game, it took a while for it to actually occur. Going forward, it might not because they have someone who is a force-multiplier on the field and unafraid to point things out in the locker room.
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.