There are more sides to Jeffery Simmons' impact on the Bears defense than meets the eye, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is unafraid to admit to realizing one of those.



One is obviously how Simmons lets the Bears defense defeat opposing offensive lines and get to the quarterback or running backs. The other is how he impacts as a needed leader for their defense.



The former has been obvious as pressure is amped up and QBs go down.

Allen could have taken the easy way out when asked about the latter this week, especially considering the Bears are supposed to have plenty of leaders already on defense in Grady Jarrett, Jaylon Johnson and T.J. Edwards. He didn't care about stepping on toes and answered truthfully when asked if it was good to have a new player who holds accountable those who are supposed to be holding everyone else on defense accountable.



Here is what Saints quarterback Tyler Shough said about Jeffery Simmons after he played him as a rookie: "Yeah, Jeffery Simmons is probably the best defensive lineman that we faced this year."



The two will see each other on Sunday.



Full Simmons Top 100 video in second tweet. pic.twitter.com/xpQPwje5cN — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) November 21, 2026

“I think it's been awesome," Allen said. "When you have really good players that play at a certain effort level, they practice a certain way, they prepare a certain way. When you're that way yourself, it's easy to hold others accountable to that same standard.



"I think that's been great for us and, honestly, when you get to that point, when you have more players that you have like that, then it becomes a player-led group rather than a coach-led group. That's when you really have something special.”



Asked directly if the group had lacked this leader/superstar type before, Allen couldn't deny the obvious.



“Maybe to that extent, and yet, we've always had a group of guys that come in and work and do the things that they're being asked to do to perform at a certain level," Allen said. "I think he just accentuates that.”

💥 The Simmons Smash 💥 pic.twitter.com/2ZPw0Net2m — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 10, 2026

Affecting the Sweat Effect

More specifically, Simmons could help motivate someone like Montez Sweat.



The Bears thought they had their force multiplier when they traded for Sweat in 2023. It was labeled the "Sweat effect," and that was how much better he made others. Sweat produced better than many other players they had, but definitely wasn't the forceful leader type. His production also seemed to top out at a lower level than they might have liked, although he did come back strong last year after a poor 2024 and made 10 sacks. He just appears capable of so much more and perhaps Simmons can help bring it out of him.



In two games with Simmons playing on the same line, Sweat has eight pressures per Pro Football Focus. He had eight pressures total for his last four games prior to the trade for Simmons.



“One player told me it feels like they got a captain at midseason.”



—@CourtneyRCronin on the impact of Jeffery Simmons' arrival in Chicago 🐻 pic.twitter.com/NMICWsq2LK — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 20, 2026

Allen couldn't deny Simmons is both an asset for Sweat, as well as a motivator.



"Yeah, I think that's fair, I think that's fair," Allen said.



Allen then recalled how Sweat's return from a PED violation was already providing incentive.



"I think coming back, he was highly motivated," Allen said. "Sometimes you don't really know what you got until it's taken away from you. And so I think he was highly motivated already to come back and perform well."



“We are really aware of what (Dennis Allen) can do. He has a great defense, they just acquired Jeffrey Simmons. […] I think the biggest thing going into the week is limiting turnovers, because with a defense like that, it’s gonna be hard to score against them. It’s one of those… pic.twitter.com/1Gs4k0oZG6 — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 16, 2026

But then Allen added, "And I think adding Jeff to the mix has kind of accentuated that a little bit.”



Having a former college teammate with him now, but also a dominant force, obviously makes Sweat better. But the pressure of living up to what Simmons expects can't do anything but provide a jolt for Sweat's game. No one is going to coast with Simmons on the line keeping an eye on it all. He is both watchdog and bulldog.

Simmons on leadership

"We all know leadership is from within," Simmons said. "Especially being in professional locker rooms, you realize that faster than other stuff in the locker room.



"And playing a game of football, coaches can say so much, people around outside the locker room can say so much, but when you hear from the players in the locker room, you hear from your QB1, and you hear from guys, your leaders, it means more."



Simmons gave them all a taste of this type of leadership when he provided a bit of a talk at halftime of the Bucs game, knowing full well it might seem a bit presumptuous. After all, he just joined the team. Then again, since he joined the team the effect on their play has been so obvious that no one could realistically ignore what he had to say.



Jeffery Simmons is a tough assignment for a line already playing without starters. Would you move Cesar Ruiz back to right guard and start Will Sherman at center? Presented by @ErinRoseBar.com pic.twitter.com/Lhkx3Mjt60 — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 20, 2026

"I know I just got here before that Bucs game two weeks ago, but that's just the passion, that's the love I have for this football, for the game of football," Simmons said. "And I understand these guys don't truly know everything about me and what, like, how I am when we talk about leadership side of things."



Simmons said his message wasn't one new teammates could misinterpret as false bravado He sometimes gets so wound up, he says he even forgets what he actually says later.



"I mean, it's one of the things to be in that moment," he added. "I'm in that moment. It's so much passion and I'm just trying to get guys to understand, like, 'Let's go out here and dominate the second half. It's 0-0. Let's go dominate.'"



It's simple, not complicated. Sometimes the truth hurts.



"But it's just the passion side of things, it's come out in the locker room at halftime," Simmons said. "You may see some guys walking with their head down, whatever it is, like I'm just trying to motivate my guys to, 'Let's go put these guys away in the second half.' "



In their last game, it took a while for it to actually occur. Going forward, it might not because they have someone who is a force-multiplier on the field and unafraid to point things out in the locker room.

In 2018, Khalil Mack talked about how unprepared he was for the level of celebrity he would experience in Chicago. Now Jeffrey Simmons is getting his introduction.



There’s a different level of celebrity that comes with being a Chicago Bear. This city LOVES its football! 🐻⬇️… pic.twitter.com/rOwmMB7Na3 — JAY🤘🏽🐻⬇️ (7-2) (@Directhim) November 20, 2026