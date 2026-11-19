It could be difficult for the rest of the NFL to imagine but Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons feels like he can be much more effective now.

Simmons plans to play Sunday despite practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. He wore a brace on his left knee in Thursday's practice.

"Things happen in this league," Simmons said, before adding, "I feel fine, I practiced today, practice went great ... I'll be out there Sunday."

When he does play, he'll be doing so with greater knowledge of the scheme. During the bye week, he not only went home to Tennessee and rested, but he also did a closer examination of the playbook.

💥 The Simmons Smash 💥 pic.twitter.com/2ZPw0Net2m — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 10, 2026

"Like some of the stuff that I played the last game, it was like, I wasn't 100%, I should say," Simmons said. "And then you have this bye week. I do a lot of self-scouting of not just this playbook here, but even with my last seven games in Tennessee, my six games in Tennessee, it's like, what can I have got better? And that's what I did over the bye week, especially towards the end of the bye week. But of course, that early in that week, I just set my tail down and took a deep breath, did a little packing, and enjoyed family time."

He got an iPad out and started looking at plays and examining the playbook.

"I mean, I got traded in the middle of the season – some of the things and the way we did things in Tennessee is totally different and terminology is different to your question," Simmons said. "So yes, (it's) some of the terminology but also is, how can I play faster without thinking?

Jeffery Simmons was limited at practice on Thursday and has a brace on his left knee. Dennis Allen said he does not anticipate any issues with Simmons regarding his availability. pic.twitter.com/gcEXPwfHtS — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 19, 2026

"And as pros, we have to spend that time in the playbook. We have to spend that extra time actually knowing exactly why he calling this in certain situations, and that's the type of guy I am. I like to know the situation, OK. And I ask a lot of questions like, 'Coach, what you thinking here? Why are you calling that?' This and that, so I kind of took that upon myself to go back, took my iPad out and just went through pretty much everything."



Imagining Simmons with knowledge of the defense is pretty frightening if what he has shown so far is based off total instinct. He has 10 tackles, three for loss, and two sacks. It's been enough to give defensive coordinator Dennis Allen the freedom to pull back from all the blitzing he had done in previous games.



Safe to say Jeffery Simmons is fitting in great with the #Bears 😂



Showed Daniel Hardy and Simmons this video in the locker room and they loved it. Simmons thinks Hardy tipped the ball far on purpose. Hardy maintains the throw was wide and it was unintentional. Tape don’t lie!… pic.twitter.com/0nXNKrNKWv — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 19, 2026

"It allows you more flexibility in terms of how you can call the game," Allen said. "When you feel like you can get home with four (pass rushers), then that leaves you more flexibility whereas if you don’t feel like you can get home with four, you feel like I may have to bring a few more elements into the rush to try and affect the quarterback."

How teammates are improving as a result

Allen sees evidence Simmons is making teammates better even if he doesn't possess full knowledge of the scheme.



"With him commanding that much attention, it opens up some one-on-one opportunities for some other guys and I think some other guys have benefited from that," Allen said. "I think that’s a positive thing that we have.



The Bears acquired Jeffery Simmons because he's a fantastic player who can dominate against anyone.



But specifically, Simmons may really give the Lions trouble because Jared Goff makes his living stepping up in the pocket and dissecting opponents, as @BradBiggs said. pic.twitter.com/JVbMOLYkms — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) November 18, 2026

"I think the more really good players you have that have the ability to win their matchup, whether that’s a matchup in coverage, a matchup in the run game, a matchup in the passing game, winning these one-on-one matchups are big in our league. Obviously when we can get him in a one-on-one, it’s a great thing for us and a lot of times the offense is going to give a lot of attention to him, and so some other guys are going to have to step up."



The other thing they've seen from Simmons is something more intrinsic to football itself. He's a leader. Simmons was trying to give encouragement to new teammates at halftime against Tampa Bay.



"I know I just got here before that Bucs game two weeks ago, but that's just the passion, that's the love I have for this football, for the game of football," he said. "And I understand these guys don't truly know everything about me and what like, how I am when we talk about leadership side of things.



"But when you're walking off the football field, I'm not saying the energy or none of that were down, but you're walking off and we know like, OK. This game could be won up front because a lot of it we're talking to the defensive line like we're getting all these, we're talking about the one-on-one, we're talking about affecting the quarterback and sometimes that could get—everybody just get really tight. And for me it's, 'Bro, we good, you know, just stay in this game, go out there and just dominate.' And that's kind of what it was."



The Bears can use all of the leadership they can find. The defense has leaders like T.J. Edwards, Grady Jarrett, Devin Bush and Jaylon Johnson, but in Simmons they have a leader who also stands out league-wide as a force.



Jeffery Simmons giving the middle finger to Daniel Hardy is hilarious. 😂



New Bears meme unlocked 👀 https://t.co/dEwEay9fTz pic.twitter.com/itZdOxvPp4 — Bearsszn (@bearszn) November 19, 2026

They have a leader in coach Ben Johnson who Simmons is just getting to know but has obvious control.



"It’s been really fun to kind of see what it is now that I’m in the building and why there’s so much success going around here," Simmons said. I’m looking forward to continue to spread what he’s telling the team and trying to get through the team. Like I said, leadership is from within."



Jeffery Simmons is the energy this defense needed to go to an even higher level.



Love what he's bringing, and this mic'd up shows that.



LETS GO BIG JEFF pic.twitter.com/FBhz8aZIhj — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) November 11, 2026

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