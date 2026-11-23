With the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings all having completed their Week 11 games, it's time to take a look at the updated NFC North standings going into Week 12.

The only NFC North squad that didn't play in Week 11 was the Green Bay Packers, who were on a bye.

During the early slate on Sunday, the Bears emerged victorious over the New Orleans Saints, 21-13, and the Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-21.

Then, on Sunday night, the Vikings' vaunted defense had its worst showing of the 2026 campaign after getting blown out by the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, here's where things stand in the NFC North going into Week 12.

NFC North standings

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson shake hands following the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Detroit Lions (8-2)

2. Chicago Bears (8-2)

3. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

4. Green Bay Packers (6-4)

The Lions own first place over the Bears going into Week 12 because of their superior divisional record.

Detroit is a perfect 2-0 in the NFC North thanks to wins over the Packers and Vikings, and Chicago is 0-2 because of losses to Minnesota and Green Bay.

With how close things are in the division right now, the Bears have got to secure some NFC North wins moving forward or else they could fall victim to tie-breakers.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With both teams sitting at 8-2, the Lions and Bears will be playing for sole possession of first place in the NFC North on Thanksgiving Day.

With a loss in that game, the Bears would either remain in second place if the Vikings lose, or they would fall to third if Minnesota wins because the Vikings own the head-to-head tie-breaker thanks to the Week 2 win over Chicago.

The Lions can't go any lower than second place with a loss even if the Vikings win because Detroit beat Minnesota earlier in the season.

The Vikings can move up to second place with a win and a Bears loss, but they would remain in third place if the Bears beat Detroit. Green Bay will remain in the cellar for another week no matter what.

What's next?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, shakes hands with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after 52-21 win over the Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As we already noted, the Lions and Bears will square off at Ford Field in Week 12 on Thanksgiving and the winner will sit in first place going into Week 13.

Before that, the Packers will travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, and the Vikings will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

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