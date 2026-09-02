Bears' Offense Boldly Predicted to Make NFL History During 2026 Season

The Chicago Bears' offense has a lot of promise going into the 2026 season, but we're not sure the unit has enough promise to pull off what one analyst is boldly predicting.

That analyst is CBS Sports' Douglas Clawson, who shared one bold prediction for every team in the NFC ahead of Week 1.

In his prediction for the Bears, he has Caleb Williams throwing for 4,000 yards, one of D'Andre Swift or Kyle Monangai rushing for 1,000 yards and three Bears pass-catchers breaking 1,000 receiving yards.

If the Bears were to accomplish that feat, they would be the first team in NFL history to do so.

"Ben Johnson already said he wants to break the 2013 Broncos NFL record for points per game in a season (37.9)," Clawson wrote. "The top 14 scoring teams in the Super Bowl era did not win a Super Bowl, though, so I'll do Johnson one better. The Bears will be the first team in NFL history with a 4,000-yard passer (they've never had one!), a 1,000-yard rusher (D'Andre Swift) and a trio of 1,000-yard receivers (Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland)."

Bold for more reasons than just one

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) calls a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, we've already touched on the fact that no team in NFL history has ever had a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and three 1,000-yard pass-catchers in a single season.

But the Bears are less likely than a lot of teams to accomplish this feat. One reason that's the case is because the Bears are a run-heavy team, which will make the passing game part of that prediction especially difficult.

In 2025, Chicago finished with the fifth-most rushing attempts in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Bears finished 10th in pass attempts.

Now, it's true that Williams finished just 58 yards shy of 4,000 yards last season, so it's not impossible he gets there in 2026.

But even with that being the case, no Bears pass-catcher came within 280 yards of getting to 1,000. Colston Loveland was the closest with 713, and DJ Moore was the next closest with 682. Moore isn't even on the team anymore.

In their current pass-catchers group, nobody has ever reached 1,000 yards in their career. Odunze has failed in each of his first two seasons, partly because of injury, and Luther Burden tallied 652 in his rookie campaign.

Another issue with this prediction is Williams likes to spread the ball around. In 2024, three Bears pass-catchers had 700 yards or more, and four were north of 400 yards. In 2025, a whopping four Bears pass-catchers had over 600 yards.

Loveland, Burden and Odunze are going to be the top three pass-catchers, no doubt, but the Bears are also going to be utilizing tight end Cole Kmet and wide receivers Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas, making for a crowded situation.

Is this prediction impossible? No, because we know just about nothing is impossible in the NFL these days.

But is it likely? History suggests absolutely not.